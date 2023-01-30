Read full article on original website
Related
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Revisiting Tom Brady’s Comments About One-Day Patriots Contract
The biggest question facing Tom Brady this offseason was answered Wednesday morning: The greatest quarterback in NFL history will not continue playing in 2023. He has officially retired, this time for good. The question now becomes: What kind of pomp and circumstance, if any, awaits Brady in the coming days...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years. But fans understandably were a bit skeptical. Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
Why Tom Brady Officially Retiring Could Be Good News For Patriots
If you’re among those who were hoping for a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion this offseason, then Wednesday’s retirement announcement from the greatest quarterback in NFL history probably was a bummer. Otherwise, New England and its fans should view Brady’s Wednesday morning farewell as good news for the Patriots.
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet. Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.
Julian Edelman Makes Offer To Tom Brady After QB’s Retirement
Julian Edelman wants to be teammates with Tom Brady again. No, we’re not talking about Brady throwing to Edelman in an NFL game, something the duo did better than most quarterback-wide receiver tandems in league history across a decade in New England. A football reunion is off the table, as Edelman recently ended comeback speculation and Brady on Wednesday retired “for good.”
Robert Kraft Lobbies For Tom Brady To Sign One-Day Patriots Contract
If it were up to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady would be back in a Patriots uniform by the end of the week. Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, the Patriots owner expressed a clear desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable seasons. Brady announced his NFL retirement in a Wednesday morning social media post.
Rob Parker Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Cheating’ After Tom Brady’s Retirement
Almost everyone and their grandma heaped praise on Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, closing the book on an NFL career that spanned 23 seasons and included an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. Rob Parker, predictably, took a different approach to the news, instead pointing out the...
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
How Robert Kraft Reacted To Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
Robert Kraft responded to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement with brief but lofty praise for the former New England Patriots quarterback. Kraft called Brady the greatest QB in NFL history and said he’s unlikely to ever relinquish that title. “I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL,...
Travis Kelce Warns Chiefs Fans Not To Mess With This Philly Icon
If there’s one thing sports fans are crazy about its their superstitions. Fans try to do their best to not jinx their team, and that might come down to wearing lucky socks and perhaps not showering on gameday. Athletes sometimes can operate under the same mindset, which is why some players keep a specific routine, like NBA players at the free throw line.
Tom Brady Rumors: Why Some Believe QB Will Surprise Doubters As Broadcaster
When news broke last year that Tom Brady had signed a gargantuan 10-year, $375 million contract to become FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst after he retired, it seemed like an odd fit. Brady is a marquee name and boasts a bottomless well of football knowledge. But as someone who’s...
Jonathan Jones Reiterates Desire To Re-Sign With Patriots In Free Agency
Jonathan Jones has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Patriots, and isn’t hoping for a change of scenery any time soon. The 29-year-old cornerback is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career and figures to land a decent contract on the open market. After playing — and excelling — as a slot corner for most of his career, Jones switched to outside cornerback in 2022 and didn’t miss a beat. While he struggled against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs (who doesn’t?), Jones otherwise played very well as the Patriots’ top cornerback.
Raiders QB Derek Carr Will Not Extend February 15 Trigger Date in Contract
According to ESPN.com, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not extend the February 15 deadline in his contract, one that will trigger $40.4 million in guaranteed money. “I don’t think that would be best for me,” said Carr during Thursday’s Pro Bowl Games. Simply put, the...
Buccaneers Rebuild? Patriots Should Seek Potential Trade Offers
The Buccaneers correctly structed the contracts of their star players to maximize the amount of time they would have with Tom Brady, but now it’s time to pay up. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons Wednesday, which leaves impending free agent Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as Tampa Bay’s active signal-callers. Brady’s retirement gives the Bucs over $20 million in cap relief, but they still are in a bind and have multiple players entering free agency.
Broncos Request Interview with Brian Flores for DC Position
According to ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton. Flores met with the Arizona Cardinals last month for their head coaching job. The 41-year-old is also in the running for defensive...
Patriots Fans Will Love Tom Brady’s Reply To Team’s Instagram Video
Over the last three years, Tom Brady sure looked as if he had an ax to grind with the Patriots. His father definitely did. But time heals all wounds, and Brady’s actions since announcing his retirement Wednesday potentially indicate a changing of heart. After posting his retirement video, Brady...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0