Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Related
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio
It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
Miami Hurricanes News: Hoops at Clemson, freshmen and transfers praised
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team will attempt to win a Saturday road game for the first time in 2023. Miami has lost the last three Saturdays at Pittsburgh, Duke and North Carolina State by a total of seven points. The Hurricanes won 92-83 at home versus Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at home.
Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
Miami basketball at Clemson: Game 23 information, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team will seek to break a three-game Saturday road losing streak at Clemson this week. Miami has lost at North Carolina State, Duke and Pittsburgh the last three Saturdays by seven points combined. Miami lost an eight-point lead at Pittsburgh in the last 2:26 of the game losing 68-66.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0