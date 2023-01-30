Read full article on original website
Aubameyang cut from Chelsea squad for Champions League
After Chelsea spent around $357 million during the January transfer window, manager Graham Potter was always going to have a job squeezing his new signings in. And on Friday Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became a high-profile casualty of that midseason shopping spree when he was cut from Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages.
Sharp-shooter Balogun catching the eye at Reims this season
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé's twice-missed penalty for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night didn't change the result of that game, but it did allow Folarin Balogun to move past him in the league's scoring charts. While Mbappé is a renowned name in soccer circles and well beyond, the...
Barcelona misses out on signing MLS star by 18 seconds
Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a "system error" caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
Should Folarin Balogun choose USMNT over ENGLAND? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to Folarin Balogun scoring a hat trick to take the lead over Neymar and Mbappe. Lalas and Mosse discuss which national team they believe Folarin Balogun will join.
