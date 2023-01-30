Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s...
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
Winter precipitation and the rain snow line
Hampton Roads is no stranger to icy conditions during the winter months – more often than not you’ll hear the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team mention the “rain-snow” line. It’s one of the primary reasons it’s quite difficult to get snow around these parts, and this morning was a prime example. The rain snow line tried to creep in from the north but the colder air couldn’t quite make it, so we’re left with a chilly rain through the morning.
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight
The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday
With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Ice Storm Warning forecast updated Monday night
Make sure you’re looking at the newest forecast by going to www.mysaline.com/events/weather/. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 p.m. Monday. Temperatures across the northern half of the state this evening are at or below freezing, with wintry mixed precipitation ongoing up to the Little Rock metro area.
Glaze of ice possible in parts of Middle Tennessee
A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid-40s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight and...
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m Tuesday with the possibility of sleet, snow and ice. “Precipitation will start off as sleet/snow on the onset Monday evening before transitioning to mainly freezing ran through early Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service states in its advisory.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
