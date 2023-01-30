Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
klkntv.com
Accidental fire caused over $500,000 in damage to Grand Island home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
KSNB Local4
News Channel Nebraska
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
gothenburgleader.com
Trading In His Squad Car To Chauffeur Grandkids
After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Joe Humphrey has decided to turn in his badge. The City of Gothenburg hosted a retirement reception for Officer Humphrey on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and as of Wednesday, Feb. 1, the long-time cop is just a husband, dad and grandpa. Humphrey didn’t...
doniphanherald.com
Baby spent two hours on deck of Alda home after Grand Island kidnapping
ALDA — A 7-month-old boy, the youngest of the three children kidnapped over the weekend, spent more than two hours outside on a deck near Alda early Sunday morning before he was rescued by the homeowner. Two suspects in a car theft and kidnapping left the baby in a...
klkntv.com
3 kids back with family after being kidnapped in stolen car, police say
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says two teens are in custody after they kidnapped three small children while stealing an SUV early Sunday morning. The three children are 5, 1 and 7 months old. Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. on Sunday...
1011now.com
NebraskaTV
GI man to spend life in prison on charges related to escape, hostage situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted on multiple charges after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tyler Manka, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison on one...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
FOX 28 Spokane
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
WOWT
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
foxnebraska.com
Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
