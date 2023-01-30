ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Trading In His Squad Car To Chauffeur Grandkids

After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Joe Humphrey has decided to turn in his badge. The City of Gothenburg hosted a retirement reception for Officer Humphrey on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and as of Wednesday, Feb. 1, the long-time cop is just a husband, dad and grandpa. Humphrey didn’t...
GOTHENBURG, NE
1011now.com

Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
FOX 28 Spokane

3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
COZAD, NE
foxnebraska.com

Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

