popville.com
Family Fund for Heroic Metro Employee Killed at the at Potomac Ave Metro
Can we promote this GoFundMe for the family of Robert Cunningham, the metro employee killed at Potomac Ave metro station? I think we should try to go well above the donation goal…”. The GoFundMe says:. “Metro customers and employees are invited to support the family of a true hero,...
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
popville.com
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel
You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
popville.com
Missed Connections – “blue eyes in Adams Morgan” and “15st NW near the Whole Foods”
Ed. Note: If either of these was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. You: tall guy, wearing headphones, grey or brown coat, curly brown hair, and the bluest eyes I’ve ever seen. Me: leather jacket, short brown hair, blue jeans, grey...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the bit of exposed brick in the loft and the guy in the kitchen, obviously
This rental is located at 1787 Lanier Place, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 575ft2 – Historic Building, Great Location, Top Floor Luxury Apt. (Adams Morgan) Lanier Heights. 1787 Lanier Place, NW, Apt. #3A. Washington, DC 20009. Elegant, fully-renovated, luxury lofts and apartments offer the...
WHSV
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
Silver Spring New Year's Killer Arrested In DC: Police
A Washington D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Day murder in Silver Spring, authorities say. Maurice Ricks, 28, is accused of shooting the victim during an argument around 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 8500 block of 16th Street, according to Montgomery County Police.
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
popville.com
Taco Bamba’s Winter Opening Looks, Uh, Aspirational
Back in September we got excited about the coming soon signs announcing a “winter opening” for Taco Bamba’s return to DC. Sadly a peek inside earlier this week reveals:. “This will be the local taqueria’s first location in D.C. following the 2020 closure of the Chinatown store due to the pandemic. At 3,100 square feet, plus 1,500 square feet of patio, this will be the largest Taco Bamba yet.”
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
popville.com
End of an Era as Estadio Closing in Logan Circle February 18th
Thanks to all who passed on the sad news from Estadio:. “If you haven’t heard the news, i wanted to let you know that we have decided that it is time to say farewell to our beloved restaurant. Of course this does not come without much sadness, but as...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for a look inside the renovated ARCADE SUNSHINE building, the rooftop and the exposed brick, obviously
This rental is located at 735 Lamont St. NW near Georgia Avenue. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,109 / 1br – 982ft2 – Close to everything you need to make your life livable. A home should be as comfortable as it is easy to get to. It should be as well-located as it is well-designed. ARCADE SUNSHINE located in uptown Washington, DC meets these expectations with finesse. Built on the site where one of DC renowned linen facilities was birthed used to operate, our luxurious DC apartment community harkens back to an era when coming home was something special.
fox5dc.com
4 rescued from DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
popville.com
Scuttlebutt Confirmed: French Restaurant, Amelie, coming to Logan Circle
A couple weeks ago a reader wrote in some scuttlebutt about a new French restaurant coming to the former Hando Medo spot on 14th Street. It’s going to be Amelie Wine Bar. A recent liquor license application says:. “A class “C” Restaurant with 80 seats inside the premises and...
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
