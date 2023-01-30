ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
popville.com

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WHSV

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
popville.com

Taco Bamba’s Winter Opening Looks, Uh, Aspirational

Back in September we got excited about the coming soon signs announcing a “winter opening” for Taco Bamba’s return to DC. Sadly a peek inside earlier this week reveals:. “This will be the local taqueria’s first location in D.C. following the 2020 closure of the Chinatown store due to the pandemic. At 3,100 square feet, plus 1,500 square feet of patio, this will be the largest Taco Bamba yet.”
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for a look inside the renovated ARCADE SUNSHINE building, the rooftop and the exposed brick, obviously

This rental is located at 735 Lamont St. NW near Georgia Avenue. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,109 / 1br – 982ft2 – Close to everything you need to make your life livable. A home should be as comfortable as it is easy to get to. It should be as well-located as it is well-designed. ARCADE SUNSHINE located in uptown Washington, DC meets these expectations with finesse. Built on the site where one of DC renowned linen facilities was birthed used to operate, our luxurious DC apartment community harkens back to an era when coming home was something special.
fox5dc.com

4 rescued from DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
