ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse

According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Enters Plea In Drug Overdose Death Case

A Hopkinsville man charged with manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death has entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court as part of a negotiated agreement with the Commonwealth. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Judge Andrew Self...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Spitting On Henry County Deputy Draws Assault Charge

Paris, Tenn.–A Graves County man was chaged with assaulting a first responder after he was arrested for spitting on a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. 22-year-old Damian Beach was arrested Sunday on Hwy. 69 N by Deputy Chad Andrews. Beach was stopped around 2 a.m. and he is charged...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind

Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes

A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Davidson County Source

Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting

Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One suspect takes plea deal in Glass Avenue home invasion case

A plea deal was reached Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for one of the men charged in connection with an armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Campbell entered an Alford plea to second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Bowling Green bank robbery suspect, fugitive arrested in Kuttawa

KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
NASHVILLE, TN
14news.com

Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
HARTFORD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County

A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
LYON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy