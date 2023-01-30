Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Enters Plea In Drug Overdose Death Case
A Hopkinsville man charged with manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death has entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court as part of a negotiated agreement with the Commonwealth. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Judge Andrew Self...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man sentenced to life for Todd County murder, DUI charges
The Hopkinsville man found guilty by a jury in November of murder and DUI for a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon in Todd Circuit Court. Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Carroll investigated the July 29, 2020 crash and determined...
radionwtn.com
Spitting On Henry County Deputy Draws Assault Charge
Paris, Tenn.–A Graves County man was chaged with assaulting a first responder after he was arrested for spitting on a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. 22-year-old Damian Beach was arrested Sunday on Hwy. 69 N by Deputy Chad Andrews. Beach was stopped around 2 a.m. and he is charged...
whopam.com
Probation denied for man who shot at woman on Evergreen Park Drive
Probation was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a man who fired a gun toward a woman on Evergreen Park Drive in May of last year and who previously pled guilty to his role in gang recruitment. Nineteen-year-old Jacquan Redd of Hopkinsville fired a gun at a woman...
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
whopam.com
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting
Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
whopam.com
One suspect takes plea deal in Glass Avenue home invasion case
A plea deal was reached Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for one of the men charged in connection with an armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Campbell entered an Alford plea to second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bowling Green bank robbery suspect, fugitive arrested in Kuttawa
KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
wnky.com
New assault at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center leads to investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A separate assault incident has been reported at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officials say three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker. A release by the Department of Juvenile Justice says the...
WBKO
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
WKRN
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Board Of Education Files Complaints On Nickel Tax Petition
Filed February 1 into the 56th Judicial Circuit by Trigg County Board of Education Attorney Jack Lackey Jr., a 12-page complaint against a petition drawn by the “Trigg County Citizens Right to Vote on Tax Increases” brings a new cloud on a nickel tax levy for real and personal property.
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Saturday, Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive.
whopam.com
Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County
A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
Comments / 0