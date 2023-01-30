ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

SH 114 closed due to major crash near Smyer

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer. Westbound traffic is closed and being redirected onto FM 2130. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says at least three vehicles were involved and that one is a DPS...
SMYER, TX
towntalkradio.com

Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor

Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
fox34.com

DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people. The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 400 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped. The occupants of the vehicle were left...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a major crash on SH 114 east of Smyer, according to DPS. A DPS trooper was making a traffic stop when a vehicle traveling east went over the median. DPS says the vehicle struck the car and patrol unit pulled over on the side of the highway.
SMYER, TX
fox34.com

Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Co. crash Monday morning has left one woman dead and a 7-month-old child injured. Emergency crews responded to a crash just east of Idalou shortly after 9 a.m. Officials stated a utility van was driving north on FM 400, approaching the intersection at Hwy....
IDALOU, TX
fox34.com

Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX

