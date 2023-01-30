Read full article on original website
KCBD
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
fox34.com
SH 114 closed due to major crash near Smyer
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer. Westbound traffic is closed and being redirected onto FM 2130. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says at least three vehicles were involved and that one is a DPS...
towntalkradio.com
Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor
Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KCBD
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
fox34.com
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people. The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 400 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped. The occupants of the vehicle were left...
fox34.com
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a major crash on SH 114 east of Smyer, according to DPS. A DPS trooper was making a traffic stop when a vehicle traveling east went over the median. DPS says the vehicle struck the car and patrol unit pulled over on the side of the highway.
fox34.com
Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
KCBD
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
fox34.com
Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KCBD
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
fox34.com
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
fox34.com
Man barricaded in vehicle after cross-county police pursuit, SWAT called
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is barricaded in a vehicle after a cross-county police pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began just after 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-27 in Abernathy and has come to a standstill on Hwy. 84 near FM 835, according to authorities. The chase has varied in speed...
fox34.com
LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
KCBD
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Co. crash Monday morning has left one woman dead and a 7-month-old child injured. Emergency crews responded to a crash just east of Idalou shortly after 9 a.m. Officials stated a utility van was driving north on FM 400, approaching the intersection at Hwy....
Woman missing in Lubbock, LPD Major Crimes asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help finding Rosa Irma Sandoval., 47, who was last seen walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Sandoval was described as 5’8″ tall and 185 pounds. LPD said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, […]
fox34.com
Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
