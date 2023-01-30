ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl 57 Predictions, Location & Start Time: Eagles vs. Chiefs

By John Locks
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The dust has settled from Championship Sunday, and we now know that it will be the Philadelphia Eagles meeting the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. Therefore, we’ve got Super Bowl 57 predictions for the huge matchup on Sunday, February 12.

The Eagles soared past the 49ers in the NFC Championship game and have now won both their playoff games by a combined score of 68-14. As for the Chiefs, they were able to navigate past a tough Bengals team despite Patrick Mahomes being injured, and will now look to win their second Super Bowl in four years. Which team will come out on top?

Our expert has their Super Bowl 57 predictions, which you can bet on over at Caesars Sportsbook with this great sign-up offer where you can get up to $1,250 back on your first bet! Click here to sign up and start betting with Caesars.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PREDICTION: EAGLES -2 (-110) at CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

Super Bowl 57 Predictions:

It’s fitting that the Eagles will meet the Chiefs at the Super Bowl, given these teams looked like the best in the NFL this season, but our Super Bowl 57 predictions are to take the Eagles against the spread, which has -110 odds at Caesars Sportsbook .

Philly had a smooth path to the Super Bowl, getting a bye in the first round before blowing out a faltering Giants team and facing a virtually QB-less 49ers. The Eagles have had almost no pressure throughout the playoffs, and that should put them in a great position come February 12.

As for the Chiefs, they’ve had a navigate through a second-half comeback attempt from Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars before scraping past a red-hot Bengals team. That victory over Cincinnati came at a price, however, as the likes of Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster were all injured in that game. On top of that, Mahomes is unlikely to be at 100% as he continues to nurse his high-ankle sprain.

Both teams boast top-rate offenses, but there is a clear difference in talent when it comes to defense. The Eagles have been tremendous against the run all season long and proved that by containing both Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

The Chiefs haven’t been so hot in that department, and the pressure could be on Mahomes to keep his team in it. All things considered, one of our Super Bowl 57 predictions is to take the Eagles -2. Click here to join Caesars Sportsbook, and you can fade or follow our experts' pick using first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250.

How to bet on Super Bowl 57 at Caesars with promo code ATHLONFULL

If you’re looking for a new sportsbook in the run-up to Super Bowl 57, Caesars is your best option. They have an amazing sign-up offer right now where you can get up to $1,250 back on your first bet, which could be a good option to use on our Super Bowl 57 predictions. Make sure you follow our step-by-step guide to signing up for Caesars using our promo code ATHLONFULL .

  • Use this link to sign up for a Caesars account.
  • Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ATHLONFULL
  • Deposit and bet at least $10.
  • If that bet wins, you will have your winnings paid out in full. If it loses, your account will receive your stake in bonus bets up to $1,250!

Signing up for Caesars and taking advantage of this great promotion really is that simple. Just make sure you don’t forget to use the promo code ATHLONFULL .

What time is the Super Bowl in 2023?

Super Bowl 57 will start at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. That means that in Arizona, the Super Bowl will begin at 4:30 pm local time. Speaking of time, there is still time for you to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to take advantage of their new customer offer, where you can get up to $1,250 back on your first bet!

If you like the look of our Super Bowl 57 predictions, you can click here to join Caesars now and place a bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs spread.

Super Bowl 57 location

Super Bowl 57 takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. It will be the third time that the stadium will host the Super Bowl, with Super Bowl 42 and Super Bowl 49 having previously been held there when it was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Online sports betting is legal in Arizona, with plenty of sportsbooks operating there, including Caesars. If you’re new to Caesars, click here to sign up now and get up to $1,250 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. With the big game right around the corner and our Super Bowl 57 predictions live, there’s never been a better time to sign up.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

