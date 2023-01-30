Super Bowl 57 Predictions, Location & Start Time: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The dust has settled from Championship Sunday, and we now know that it will be the Philadelphia Eagles meeting the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. Therefore, we’ve got Super Bowl 57 predictions for the huge matchup on Sunday, February 12.

The Eagles soared past the 49ers in the NFC Championship game and have now won both their playoff games by a combined score of 68-14. As for the Chiefs, they were able to navigate past a tough Bengals team despite Patrick Mahomes being injured, and will now look to win their second Super Bowl in four years. Which team will come out on top?

Our expert has their Super Bowl 57 predictions

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PREDICTION: EAGLES -2 (-110)





Super Bowl 57 Predictions:

It's fitting that the Eagles will meet the Chiefs at the Super Bowl, given these teams looked like the best in the NFL this season, but our Super Bowl 57 predictions are to take the Eagles against the spread.

Philly had a smooth path to the Super Bowl, getting a bye in the first round before blowing out a faltering Giants team and facing a virtually QB-less 49ers. The Eagles have had almost no pressure throughout the playoffs, and that should put them in a great position come February 12.

As for the Chiefs, they’ve had a navigate through a second-half comeback attempt from Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars before scraping past a red-hot Bengals team. That victory over Cincinnati came at a price, however, as the likes of Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster were all injured in that game. On top of that, Mahomes is unlikely to be at 100% as he continues to nurse his high-ankle sprain.

Both teams boast top-rate offenses, but there is a clear difference in talent when it comes to defense. The Eagles have been tremendous against the run all season long and proved that by containing both Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

The Chiefs haven't been so hot in that department, and the pressure could be on Mahomes to keep his team in it. All things considered, one of our Super Bowl 57 predictions is to take the Eagles -2.

If you're looking for a new sportsbook in the run-up to Super Bowl 57

What time is the Super Bowl in 2023?

Super Bowl 57 will start at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. That means that in Arizona, the Super Bowl will begin at 4:30 pm local time.

If you like the look of our Super Bowl 57 predictions

Super Bowl 57 location

Super Bowl 57 takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. It will be the third time that the stadium will host the Super Bowl, with Super Bowl 42 and Super Bowl 49 having previously been held there when it was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Super Bowl 57 takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. It will be the third time that the stadium will host the Super Bowl, with Super Bowl 42 and Super Bowl 49 having previously been held there when it was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Online sports betting is legal in Arizona

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.