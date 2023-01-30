Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon will look for important road sweep with Saturday matchup at Arizona State
The Oregon men's basketball team knew going into the weekend that getting a road sweep of the Arizona schools would be difficult but that a road split would be more than enough progress to keep their NCAA hopes still alive. That goal is still attainable, but now the Ducks enter a game Saturday night at Arizona State in a must-win situation.
247Sports
WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
247Sports
Dan Lanning provides more details on spring practice format
Oregon's spring practice format will look a lot like past ones, Dan Lanning explained on Wednesday. The first two practices of spring will take place in mid-March (no exact dates have been provided), Lanning says, before spring break will interrupt drilling. The final 13 practices will be held in the month of April capped off by the spring game, which will be played on April 29.
Ducks remain in offensive funk as Colorado hands them second straight defeat
EUGENE, Ore. — Poor shooting and untimely turnovers did the Ducks in once again. Forty minutes came and went, and the home team failed to put a single three-point shot down, as the visiting Colorado Buffaloes handed them a 63-53 loss. The defeat drops the Ducks (14-8, 5-6) below .500 in Pac-12 play this season with the heart of the schedule still before them.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
New Oregon commit Rodrick Pleasant breaks down his decision
In a decision that went down the wire, Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant just announced he’ll play his college ball for Oregon. Pleasant had a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC but it really came down to the Ducks and Trojans. Just how...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kpic
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning
A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
wholecommunity.news
Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County
Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
kqennewsradio.com
MANUFACTURED HOME DESTROYED IN SATURDAY MORNING FIRE
A manufactured home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just after 6:00 a.m. to the blaze in a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewell said initial reports indicated that the living room was on fire with smoke and flames seen. A caller said all residents had evacuated the home.
247Sports
