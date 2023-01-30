Read full article on original website
Worcester police investigating Aetna St. shooting that injured 31-year-old man
The Worcester Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that injured one. The department issued a news release Friday stating that around 12:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to Aetna Street for a ShotSpotter activation. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old male shooting victim. He was given aid and brought to the hospital, police said.
Chance Brown charged with possession of machine gun in Worcester shooting
A 21-year-old Worcester man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Main Street shooting after he was located by police with a pistol that was converted to fire automatically, police said. On Thursday around 11:24 a.m., Worcester police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Main Street in the area...
Heroin and cocaine seized, three arrested in Holyoke bust
Members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force arrested three Holyoke residents after it executed a search warrant at a home at 392 Pleasant St. in Holyoke Thursday. The task force seized approximately 844 grams of heroin and more than 260 grams of powdered cocaine. The heroin had been divided into 34,150 individual bags for sale on the streets.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
Devin Crabb faces manslaughter OUI charge in death of Monson pedestrian
A 25-year-old from Connecticut is facing a charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of drugs after officials said he struck and killed a Monson pedestrian in October. Devin Crabb, of Vernon, Conn., is accused of striking and killing Tina Keeley, 56, near the Monson Free Library on High...
Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail
A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield
SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick
A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
Hospital discharge papers for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard found in duffel bag
The family of a Ware man missing for more than a week is questioning why their father was discharged from a Massachusetts hospital only a day after being admitted for psychiatric evaluation. Jeffrey Allard, 57, has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 22.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Springfield sought to get homeless people out of the cold
SPRINGFIELD — As the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the region from Friday into Saturday morning, predicting a wind chill of -40 degrees that could leave exposed skin frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, the city announced it was enacting a cold weather preparedness plan to ensure homeless individuals escaped the arctic chill.
Florida Army veteran sentenced for threatening to shoot Moms Demand Action members
A Florida Army veteran was sentenced in Springfield federal court Thursday for sending threatening messages claiming he was going to shoot members of an anti-gun violence group if he didn’t receive his pension. In Springfield federal court Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced Drummond Neil Smithson,...
Early morning fire damages home, destroys garage in Ware
Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a home at 26 Smith Ave. in Ware early Thursday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. and the first arriving firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames which were lapping at the side of the single-family home, Acting Fire Chief James Martinez said.
Holyoke city officials issue liquor license advisory
HOLYOKE — The city issued an advisory for annual and one-day liquor licenses for events like the upcoming St. Patrick’s Parade. Aaron Vega, the Planning and Economic Development director, said the advisory ensures “all license holders are held to the same standard.” He said the review process includes a check whether an applicant’s taxes are up-to-date and ready for inspections.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
Several Westfield veterans volunteering as extra eyes for school safety
WESTFIELD — A plan to have veterans serve as school safety attendants will start in the next couple of weeks, after the pilot program got the go-ahead from the School Committee in December. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes, who said the assignment will be part of her tax write-off...
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
