Longmeadow, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

Heroin and cocaine seized, three arrested in Holyoke bust

Members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force arrested three Holyoke residents after it executed a search warrant at a home at 392 Pleasant St. in Holyoke Thursday. The task force seized approximately 844 grams of heroin and more than 260 grams of powdered cocaine. The heroin had been divided into 34,150 individual bags for sale on the streets.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail

A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield

SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick

A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield sought to get homeless people out of the cold

SPRINGFIELD — As the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the region from Friday into Saturday morning, predicting a wind chill of -40 degrees that could leave exposed skin frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, the city announced it was enacting a cold weather preparedness plan to ensure homeless individuals escaped the arctic chill.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Early morning fire damages home, destroys garage in Ware

Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a home at 26 Smith Ave. in Ware early Thursday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. and the first arriving firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames which were lapping at the side of the single-family home, Acting Fire Chief James Martinez said.
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke city officials issue liquor license advisory

HOLYOKE — The city issued an advisory for annual and one-day liquor licenses for events like the upcoming St. Patrick’s Parade. Aaron Vega, the Planning and Economic Development director, said the advisory ensures “all license holders are held to the same standard.” He said the review process includes a check whether an applicant’s taxes are up-to-date and ready for inspections.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property

WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
WESTFIELD, MA
