Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Related
ISO-New England expects normal energy operations despite outage potential
With energy supplies believed to be sufficient for Friday and Saturday’s arctic weather, ISO-New England announced Thursday that it anticipates normal operating systems during the forecasted cold snap despite the potential for power outages. New England’s power grid operator pointed to a recent 21-Day Energy Assessment Forecast and Report...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Malden $1 million scratch ticket claimed
One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after claiming a $1 million lottery scratch ticket on the last day of Jan. 2023, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased in Malden from the Sunnyhurst Farms store. It was from a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ scratch ticket, one of 21 total scratch tickets claimed from that game on Jan. 31.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 22-29
A house in Worcester that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $353,783, $223 per square foot.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed from liquor store
February started off strong for Massachusetts State Lottery players, with one lottery player claiming a $1 million scratch ticket they purchased from a liquor store on the first day of the month. The $1 million prize was claimed from a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket. The winner purchased their ticket...
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
Springfield Thunderbirds, King Gray to offer shuttle service from MGM garage this weekend
SPRINGFIELD - In light of the extremely cold conditions expected in the area this weekend, the Springfield Thunderbirds announced today, in conjunction with King Gray Coach Lines, that a shuttle service to the MassMutual Center will be provided to fans parking at MGM Springfield. This service will be available for the Thunderbirds games on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.
Massachusetts’ economic success requires prosperity statewide (Editorial)
The Massachusetts economy continues to stack up well in comparison to the rest of the nation, but a new economic study says we shouldn’t get too comfortable. According to MassBenchmarks, the state economy grew at a rate of 3.1% in 2022, slightly better than the national 2.9% rate. MassBenchmarks is an initiative of the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Mount Washington temps could break 1885 record at midnight, weather service says
Powerful winds and dangerously cold temperatures on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington could break an almost 140-year-old record between Friday and Saturday as an arctic blast barrels across New England. The National Weather Service said it expects temperatures to drop to 46 below zero as wind speeds reach over 100...
Holyoke city officials issue liquor license advisory
HOLYOKE — The city issued an advisory for annual and one-day liquor licenses for events like the upcoming St. Patrick’s Parade. Aaron Vega, the Planning and Economic Development director, said the advisory ensures “all license holders are held to the same standard.” He said the review process includes a check whether an applicant’s taxes are up-to-date and ready for inspections.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Lawrence man wins $1 million prize
A Lawrence man won a $1 million scratch ticket from a local meat market on Jan. 23, 2023. Carmelo Diaz Valentin won the “Millions” $30 instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Valentin said he bought his ticket at the Gigante Meat Market located at 139...
Livestream shows Mount Washington summit as wind chill drops to 100 below
Powerful winds buffeted the summit of Mount Washington on Friday, threatening to sink the feels-like temperature on New Hampshire’s highest peak to 100 below zero by day’s end. The summit was in whiteout conditions as the sun rose Friday, a livestream from the mountaintop Mount Washington Observatory showed....
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
Springfield sought to get homeless people out of the cold
SPRINGFIELD — As the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the region from Friday into Saturday morning, predicting a wind chill of -40 degrees that could leave exposed skin frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, the city announced it was enacting a cold weather preparedness plan to ensure homeless individuals escaped the arctic chill.
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
Infant killed, mother seriously injured as falling tree crushes car on Route 57 in Southwick
An infant was killed Friday when the car it was riding in was crushed by a falling tree on Route 57 in Southwick. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office confirmed the child was killed just before noon. In a written statement, James Leydon, communications director for the District Attorney’s Office,...
Chance Brown charged with possession of machine gun in Worcester shooting
A 21-year-old Worcester man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Main Street shooting after he was located by police with a pistol that was converted to fire automatically, police said. On Thursday around 11:24 a.m., Worcester police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Main Street in the area...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0