Springfield, MA

Mass. State Lottery winner: Malden $1 million scratch ticket claimed

One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after claiming a $1 million lottery scratch ticket on the last day of Jan. 2023, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased in Malden from the Sunnyhurst Farms store. It was from a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ scratch ticket, one of 21 total scratch tickets claimed from that game on Jan. 31.
MALDEN, MA
Springfield Thunderbirds, King Gray to offer shuttle service from MGM garage this weekend

SPRINGFIELD - In light of the extremely cold conditions expected in the area this weekend, the Springfield Thunderbirds announced today, in conjunction with King Gray Coach Lines, that a shuttle service to the MassMutual Center will be provided to fans parking at MGM Springfield. This service will be available for the Thunderbirds games on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Massachusetts’ economic success requires prosperity statewide (Editorial)

The Massachusetts economy continues to stack up well in comparison to the rest of the nation, but a new economic study says we shouldn’t get too comfortable. According to MassBenchmarks, the state economy grew at a rate of 3.1% in 2022, slightly better than the national 2.9% rate. MassBenchmarks is an initiative of the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Holyoke city officials issue liquor license advisory

HOLYOKE — The city issued an advisory for annual and one-day liquor licenses for events like the upcoming St. Patrick’s Parade. Aaron Vega, the Planning and Economic Development director, said the advisory ensures “all license holders are held to the same standard.” He said the review process includes a check whether an applicant’s taxes are up-to-date and ready for inspections.
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield sought to get homeless people out of the cold

SPRINGFIELD — As the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the region from Friday into Saturday morning, predicting a wind chill of -40 degrees that could leave exposed skin frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, the city announced it was enacting a cold weather preparedness plan to ensure homeless individuals escaped the arctic chill.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property

WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
WESTFIELD, MA
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
