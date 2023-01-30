The Massachusetts economy continues to stack up well in comparison to the rest of the nation, but a new economic study says we shouldn’t get too comfortable. According to MassBenchmarks, the state economy grew at a rate of 3.1% in 2022, slightly better than the national 2.9% rate. MassBenchmarks is an initiative of the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO