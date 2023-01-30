John Adams and his drum were the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland: Podcast

Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Veteran AP, Plain Dealer reporter Mark Gillispie dies at 63
“Journalism was Mark’s passion — poring over complicated documents, digging deep into stories, sharing sage advice to new reporters. But it was his family he was most passionate about."
24YO CLE man arrested in Florida in connection to Shaker Heights homicide
A 24-year-old has been arrested in Florida and indicted on murder charges in connection to a woman found dead at an apartment unit in Shaker Heights Tuesday evening.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
‘Intolerable’: Ohio couple suing neighbors over backyard pizza oven
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
