Cleveland, OH

John Adams and his drum were the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland: Podcast

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
CLEVELAND, OH

