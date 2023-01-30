Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
mymix1041.com
Coach Chandler Tygard – Cleveland High School
We were joined on the phone by Cleveland High School’s new head football coach Chandler Tygard. He talked about his first week being in Cleveland and what he would like to bring to Cleveland High School in the new position.
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
Berea-Midpark girls wrestling growing interest in inaugural season
At Berea-Midpark High School, a team of 10 girls have been pinned down and the interest is only growing.
WTAP
Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level. After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.
Morning Journal
Avon signing day: Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee sign to play Division I football
This Avon football senior class won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Four seniors — Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee, Sam DeTillio and Ethan Holbrook — signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers in the Avon High School auditorium on Feb. 1. The 2022 Eagles...
Cleveland Guardians hire Amanda Kamekona as their first woman on-the-field coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians have hired Amanda Kamekona, the first woman on-the-field coach in franchise history. The hire continues a MLB-trend of bringing more women coaches into the game. Kamekona will be one of three hitting coaches working with Cleveland’s two complex teams in Goodyear, Arizona, this season. The...
National Signing Day: CMSD athletes make college commitments
“Growing up in Cleveland, always dreamed at playing at Ohio State."
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
David ‘SpongeBob Guy’ Hrusovsky talks Guardians, charting baseball fields, instant celebrity: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — David Hrusovsky is easily recognizable when he wears his SpongeBob SquarePants costume to Progressive Field in honor of Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-up music. But did you know the Bowling Green State University senior is a big baseball numbers guy behind the scenes?. On Wednesday’s podcast, Paul...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Veteran AP, Plain Dealer reporter Mark Gillispie dies at 63
“Journalism was Mark’s passion — poring over complicated documents, digging deep into stories, sharing sage advice to new reporters. But it was his family he was most passionate about."
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
Comments / 0