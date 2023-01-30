Girls basketball: Warriors stave off Stoughton, pull away from Milton

Emma Gilding gave herself another chance.

Rebounding her own miss at the charity stripe late in a 65-62 Badger East Conference road win over Stoughton on Saturday, Gilding got fouled and made both free throws to extend the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s lead to three points with 12 seconds remaining.

The Vikings got off a contested shot at the buzzer that didn’t go in.

“Down the stretch of the game Stoughton continued to score easy baskets, but every time they built a lead our girls made timely 3s to keep us in the game,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “Six different girls made 3s for us on the night. It was nice to see so many different girls step up in the scoring category when an opposing team put such and effort into slowing down one of our players.”

For the game, Claire Meudt finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Waunakee to victory, as Lexi Fuhremann had 11 points, Ayla Olson totaled nine and Audrey Meudt, Katie Valk, Gilding and Kyleigh Knutson each scored seven points.

After a slow start, the Warriors (13-7 overall, 7-4 in conference play) shifted into high gear.

“Stoughton jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, before we started to turn up the defense and build a 23-10 lead,” said Richter. ‘Stoughton had a run of their own to take a 26-27 lead into halftime. The second half was back and forth until the very end. The first half was all about our posts as Olsen and Fuhremann combined for 18 of their 20 points in the first half, coming off dump down passes. In the second half our guards stepped up knocking down eight of our nine 3s in the second half.”

The Vikings (4-7 in the Badger East, 7-12 overall) were focused on keeping Claire Meudt under wraps.

“Stoughton came into the game with a good game plan to slow down Claire which led to some easy baskets for our posts,” said Richter. “In the second half their emphasis on slowing her down led to some open kick-out shots for our guards. On the defensive end we weren’t very good in the half court allowing way too many paints touches for Stoughton’s guards, but we were able to turn them over in the full court leading to 27 turnovers for Stoughton.”

Waunakee 73, Milton 50Claire Meudt went for 27 points, as the Warriors took care of the Red Hawks. Fuhremann finished with 12 points, while Audrey Meudt had six points and six assists.

Milton (1-9 in the Badger East, 4-14 overall) presented a unique challenge for Waunakee.

“Coming into the game we told our girls that Milton is a team we should beat, but they are a team that likes to just hang around,” said Richter. “Milton came into the game with a solid game plan to handle our press and was able to get to the rim for some easy baskets. They did just what we said they could do and hung around for most of the first half at one point late in the first half the score being 25-24.”

Eventually, the Warriors got some separation.

“A late 12-2 run for us allowed us to head into halftime up 37-26,” said Richter. “In the second half we were able to turn them over a little bit more and at one point building a 66-41 lead. It was an all-around good win for our girls that allowed everyone to get some solid minutes.”

The Warriors have three games left in the regular season. Slated to travel to Watertown on Thursday, Feb. 2, they then host Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 7, before heading to DeForest in the regular-season finale on Friday, Feb. 10.