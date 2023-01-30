ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

Wallace PD receives donation to purchase AED device

By Ena Sellers News Editor
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

WALLACE — Members of the Wallace Masonic Lodge, and the Duplin County Shrine Club presented the Wallace Police Department with checks in the amount of $900 each on Jan. 18. The funds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine.

“Our overall goal is to have an AED in every vehicle the Wallace Police Department has in its fleet,” said Captain David Morgan, with the Wallace Police Department explaining the two organizations split the cost of an AED machine. “Each AED is approximately $1,800.”

“This was a true honor and privilege for our Masonic brothers as well as our community to support the local law enforcement with a tool that could possibly help save a life,” said a Masonic Lodge representative.

According to Morgan, the Wallace Police Department has 10 AED devices, “either currently in patrol vehicles or on order.”

Wallace law enforcement shared they are thankful for the support they continue to receive from community partners toward the goal of having an AED machine in each patrol vehicle.

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

