golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
golfmagic.com

"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro

PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
Golf.com

Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity handicaps: The stars playing in 2023

Welcome to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where star quarterbacks, musicians, actors and more tee it up alongside Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and other pros. Here’s how it works. The tournament, which has a rich history dating back to 1937, runs Thursday to Sunday like usual, but this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity tee times, pairings

The PGA Tour is back on the Monterey Peninsula, which means the celebrities will be out for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the event. Each of the 156 professionals in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
Golf Digest

Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Lukas Nelson, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment

Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
Golf.com

This course is among golf’s toughest tee times. It’s also a bargain

My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Golf.com

2023 drivers buying guide: 5 drivers for every golfer type

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking down some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to...
Golf Digest

Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.

PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
AUSTIN, TX

