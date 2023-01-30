My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO