LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach?
A look at how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro
PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity handicaps: The stars playing in 2023
Welcome to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where star quarterbacks, musicians, actors and more tee it up alongside Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and other pros. Here’s how it works. The tournament, which has a rich history dating back to 1937, runs Thursday to Sunday like usual, but this...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity tee times, pairings
The PGA Tour is back on the Monterey Peninsula, which means the celebrities will be out for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the event. Each of the 156 professionals in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course?
A look at how much it costs to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Lukas Nelson, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment
Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
Pebble Beach makes 8th hole safer after Spieth's daring shot
Jordan Spieth's daring second shot over a cliff at the eighth hole in last year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be harder to replicate this year after an adjustment that Gary Young, the PGA Tour's chief referee for this week, illustrated to ESPN.
Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith Miss Cut; Abraham Ancer Leads at Saudi International
With rounds of 70 and 71, Mickelson missed the cut by one shot.
This course is among golf’s toughest tee times. It’s also a bargain
My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.
5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
2023 drivers buying guide: 5 drivers for every golfer type
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking down some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to...
Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.
PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
