news4sanantonio.com
Musical talent from around the world perform at the 2023 Unityfest
SAN ANTONIO - A local music and arts nonprofit is celebrating its 25th-year jubilee with a weekend of world music. Unityfest celebrates the international flavors of San Antonio, bringing together artists from countries like France, Russia, and South Korea, as well as plenty of world-class local talent. The non-profit, Musical...
news4sanantonio.com
The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
news4sanantonio.com
Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery
The super bowl is less than two weeks away and Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery has you covered. Take a look to check in with Christen for all the details!
news4sanantonio.com
Primarily Primates prepared two years in advance for winter weather
SAN ANTONIO — This month marks two years since a primate sanctuary north of Leon Springs lost more than a dozen animals during the power outages and bitter cold of "winter storm Uri". After overhauling its weather protocols, Primarily Primates says it was able to keep everyone safe today...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
news4sanantonio.com
'School is the warmest place they have': Southside ISD stays open through the cold
SAN ANTONIO—Most school districts told staff and students to stay home Tuesday because of the cold temperatures, but not all of them. While hundreds of classrooms across San Antonio sat empty, Ms. Messer's fourth graders at Heritage Elementary are hard at work. Southside ISD remained open despite the cold.
news4sanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
news4sanantonio.com
Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
news4sanantonio.com
City says new 'hot spot policing' effort different from the Memphis SCORPION unit
SAN ANTONIO - Tensions are high after videos showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. The officers were members of the department's SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The unit was created in 2021 to help reduce violent crime in Memphis.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
news4sanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
news4sanantonio.com
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody
UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Hot Spot Policing: San Antonio's new plan to fight violent crime
SAN ANTONIO - Violent street crimes like murder, robbery, and aggravated assault are up 47% in San Antonio over the last three years. That's according to data from the San Antonio Police Department, analyzed by a team of researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Together, the groups are launching a Violent Crime Reduction Plan, outlined today in front of city leaders.
news4sanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2:. Blanco ISD. Center Point ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Doss School. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD. Hunt ISD.
news4sanantonio.com
Andre McDonald awaits verdict for murder trial
SAN ANTONIO — The closing arguments of the jury trial for Air Force Major Andrew McDonald of the murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald in 2019 will continue Friday. The jury started their deliberation around 1:45 p.m. and continued 5 hours later. The jury was released for Thursday night and will continue their deliberations at 9:15 a.m.
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
Winter Storm Warning continues in the Hill Country including Bexar County until 6am Thursday. Warnings is mainly for northern Bexar County where ice impacts linger and temperature could hover near freezing overnight in spots. SAN ANTONIO - The worst has pushed through the area, although, one last kick of patchy...
news4sanantonio.com
Morning fire injures one person
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One person was injured in a house fire this morning on the city's South Side. The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street. “Crews are working to...
news4sanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
