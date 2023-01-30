RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
09-16-34-46-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(nine, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Numbers Evening
8-5-9-9
(eight, five, nine, nine)
Numbers Midday
3-0-4-0
(three, zero, four, zero)
Powerball
01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000
Wild Money
02-05-17-18-33, Extra: 6
(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-three; Extra: six)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
