Newport County, RI

Open Houses happening this weekend in Newport County

Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units. On Saturday, February 4th, the first open house begins at 10:00 AM...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to rise in value tremendously. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Black History Month: African Heritage Entrepreneurs in Gilded Age Newport – Andrew J. Tabb

Special to What’s Up Newp | The following was written by Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group. This story was originally published on Feb. 1, 2021. While Newport is internationally recognized for its Colonial Era buildings, Gilded Age mansions, historic landscapes, and rich maritime history, few would know that Newport through the centuries would also be host to many important African heritage business entrepreneurs who would leverage their commercial enterprises to promote not only economic security, but to also build the wealth they would invest in the advancement of early African heritage civic, religious, and political interests.
NEWPORT, RI
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Allie

Meet your new best fur friend, Aliie – this week’s adoptable pet of the week!. Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Allie is a 6-year-old female domestic shorthair. “Allie is an absolutely adorable petite little sweetheart of a kitty! She loves to flop...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Obituary: Jack Payne Garforth, Jr.

Jack Payne Garforth, Jr. 89, of Portsmouth, RI, died peacefully on January 31, 2023. Born in Portsmouth, RI on January 30, 1934, He was the son of Jack P. Garforth Sr. and Phoebe (Anthony) Garforth. Jack is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Silvia) Garforth and their five children and extended...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

According to forecasters, it’s gonna be a chilly weekend, but don’t fret, “the sun will come out tomorrow,” especially at the Providence Performing Arts Center where the classic musical Annie is playing all weekend. That and more, in this week’s “Six Picks Events.”. All...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley

Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
AMESBURY, MA
Point Association raises more than $23,000 for MLK Center

For the past nine years, the Point Association has held a Holiday fundraising drive to help fund the many Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) programs critical to serving local children and families in need. The 2022 Point Association’s holiday MLKCC fundraising drive, which was the 9th annual,...
NEWPORT, RI
NAVSEA Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport

Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Executive Director Giao Phan visited NUWC Division Newport on Jan. 30 for tours that highlighted the organization’s advanced undersea warfare capabilities, yet also created moments of nostalgia. “This is really amazing,” Phan...
NEWPORT, RI
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

