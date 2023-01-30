Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses happening this weekend in Newport County
Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units. On Saturday, February 4th, the first open house begins at 10:00 AM...
whatsupnewp.com
Boating Safety seminar sells out at Newport Yacht Club; plans are in progress for additional events
The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Rhode Island waters, offered a FREE 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31, 7-9 PM, at the Newport Yacht Club. This seminar was part of the Newport Yacht Club’s “2023 Season of Safety” Program.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to rise in value tremendously. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819.
Blaze Breaks Out At Crystal Mall Food Court In Waterford: Firefighters Still On Scene
A fire broke out at a mall in New London County, causing flames that could be seen from the roof of the building. The blaze started on Thursday, Feb. 2 around 10:40 a.m. at the Crystal Mall in Waterford at 850 Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), according to Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629.
whatsupnewp.com
Black History Month: African Heritage Entrepreneurs in Gilded Age Newport – Andrew J. Tabb
Special to What’s Up Newp | The following was written by Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group. This story was originally published on Feb. 1, 2021. While Newport is internationally recognized for its Colonial Era buildings, Gilded Age mansions, historic landscapes, and rich maritime history, few would know that Newport through the centuries would also be host to many important African heritage business entrepreneurs who would leverage their commercial enterprises to promote not only economic security, but to also build the wealth they would invest in the advancement of early African heritage civic, religious, and political interests.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Allie
Meet your new best fur friend, Aliie – this week’s adoptable pet of the week!. Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Allie is a 6-year-old female domestic shorthair. “Allie is an absolutely adorable petite little sweetheart of a kitty! She loves to flop...
whatsupnewp.com
The joint workshop with Newport City Council, and State Legislative Delegation has been canceled
The Newport City Council workshop with members of the State legislative delegation scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 am has been canceled. “Please be advised the workshop scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled and will be rescheduled to a future date,” City Clerk Laura Swistak shared with the media on Thursday at 3:41 pm.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Jack Payne Garforth, Jr.
Jack Payne Garforth, Jr. 89, of Portsmouth, RI, died peacefully on January 31, 2023. Born in Portsmouth, RI on January 30, 1934, He was the son of Jack P. Garforth Sr. and Phoebe (Anthony) Garforth. Jack is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Silvia) Garforth and their five children and extended...
whatsupnewp.com
Black History Month Newport: A look at 19th century black-owned businesses, business owners
February is Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, an annual time to celebrate the achievements, and a time for recognizing the central role, of African Americans in U.S. history. During the month of February, What’s Up Newp is using our platform to highlight and recognize the...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
According to forecasters, it’s gonna be a chilly weekend, but don’t fret, “the sun will come out tomorrow,” especially at the Providence Performing Arts Center where the classic musical Annie is playing all weekend. That and more, in this week’s “Six Picks Events.”. All...
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
5 ways to prevent pipes from freezing in your home
When temperatures drop well below freezing, the pipes that run through your home run the risk of freezing. Aside from the short-term inconvenience, this can cause the pipes to crack and lead to costly repairs.
whatsupnewp.com
Point Association raises more than $23,000 for MLK Center
For the past nine years, the Point Association has held a Holiday fundraising drive to help fund the many Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) programs critical to serving local children and families in need. The 2022 Point Association’s holiday MLKCC fundraising drive, which was the 9th annual,...
whatsupnewp.com
NAVSEA Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport
Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Executive Director Giao Phan visited NUWC Division Newport on Jan. 30 for tours that highlighted the organization’s advanced undersea warfare capabilities, yet also created moments of nostalgia. “This is really amazing,” Phan...
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
Woman killed in Providence shooting
Police are investigating after a person was shot in Providence Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0