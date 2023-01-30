ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery

The super bowl is less than two weeks away and Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery has you covered. Take a look to check in with Christen for all the details!
news4sanantonio.com

Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Hot Spot Policing: San Antonio's new plan to fight violent crime

SAN ANTONIO - Violent street crimes like murder, robbery, and aggravated assault are up 47% in San Antonio over the last three years. That's according to data from the San Antonio Police Department, analyzed by a team of researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Together, the groups are launching a Violent Crime Reduction Plan, outlined today in front of city leaders.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody

UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Primarily Primates prepared two years in advance for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO — This month marks two years since a primate sanctuary north of Leon Springs lost more than a dozen animals during the power outages and bitter cold of "winter storm Uri". After overhauling its weather protocols, Primarily Primates says it was able to keep everyone safe today...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Morning fire injures one person

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One person was injured in a house fire this morning on the city's South Side. The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street. “Crews are working to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday

PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
PEARSALL, TX

