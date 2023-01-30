ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

4-1-6-6, Wild: 9

(four, one, six, six; Wild: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

