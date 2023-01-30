ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral

Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
Voice News

Dinosaur Drive-Thru coming to Lakeside Mall

Life-sized dinosaurs are making their way to Sterling Heights Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, for the Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Circle. The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring animatronic dinosaurs that make life-like movements and sounds. Cost is $12 per car. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicwonder.com.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
WILX-TV

State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
DETROIT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Carscoops

Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises

Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
DEARBORN, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Voice News

Father-son duo create Algonac hiking trail

What started as an effort to get a hiking merit badge needed for the Eagle Scout rank has turned into the creation of a trail reference for those looking to get healthy by hiking locally in Algonac. “Our son Tegan is a 15-year-old Scout who is working on the hiking...
ALGONAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Vehicle hits garage in Clay Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — First responders were on the scene when a vehicle struck a house Wednesday night in Clay Township. This occurred just north of Roseland, near Kenilworth Road and Constance Street. St Joe County Police say an alleged drunk driver lost control of his speeding...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy