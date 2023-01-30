Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
Voice News
Dinosaur Drive-Thru coming to Lakeside Mall
Life-sized dinosaurs are making their way to Sterling Heights Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, for the Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Circle. The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring animatronic dinosaurs that make life-like movements and sounds. Cost is $12 per car. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicwonder.com.
WILX-TV
State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
planetdetroit.org
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Carscoops
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver flees cops through bridge toll booth, has 3 tires flattened, ends up in Port Huron snow bank
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stalking suspect fleeing from St. Clair County police sped through an empty toll booth, had three of his four tires flattened by stop sticks, and eventually crashed into a patrol vehicle and a Port Huron snow bank. Man flees stalking investigation scene. Deputies...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Snow sharks turn heads in front yard of Michigan woman’s home
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Left Shark, Baby Shark, Jaws... whatever you want to call them, she’s got them in her front yard - Three snow sharks which are turning heads in Madison Heights in Metro Detroit. Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher, says her sharks have been grabbing...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Voice News
Father-son duo create Algonac hiking trail
What started as an effort to get a hiking merit badge needed for the Eagle Scout rank has turned into the creation of a trail reference for those looking to get healthy by hiking locally in Algonac. “Our son Tegan is a 15-year-old Scout who is working on the hiking...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
22 WSBT
Vehicle hits garage in Clay Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — First responders were on the scene when a vehicle struck a house Wednesday night in Clay Township. This occurred just north of Roseland, near Kenilworth Road and Constance Street. St Joe County Police say an alleged drunk driver lost control of his speeding...
