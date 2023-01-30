ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Women Who Care supports homeless teen girls

A local nonprofit that shelters, mentors, and guides teenage girls forced to run away from the most harrowing experiences imaginable received over $16,000 to further its mission Thursday night. 100 Women Who Care held its first quarterly fundraising event of 2023 in the St. Petersburg Women’s Club’s historic ballroom. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

DRC supports increased density for housing

The city is moving one step closer to allowing the development of quadruplexes on certain lots as part of an effort to combat St. Petersburg’s housing needs by increasing density. This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved an application for Neighborhood Suburban Multi-family (NSM-1), Corridor Residential Traditional...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Fit2Run to relocate in city; The Metro sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The South Florida-based Kolter Group is planning to build a 14-story hotel at the site home to retailer Fit2Run, at 232 and 256 2nd St. N.; the retailer, however, isn’t saying goodbye to St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Store Manager Colten Poe...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Dunedin news briefs

DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March. "We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24. Bramley...
DUNEDIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What will happen to the iconic Sundial sculpture

February 2, 2023 - St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination, which calls for the removal of the Sundial sculpture. Mike Connor of Paradise Ventures told the St. Pete Catalyst they have offered to give the art piece to the City of St. Petersburg, which will be able to determine its future use. The sculpture was designed by renowned production designer René Lagler and crafted by Thomas Sign and Awning Co.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo city manager stepping down

LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city manager, has announced his retirement as of June 30. Schubert started with the city in 1980 in the Planning Department and has served in multiple roles, including Acting Fire Chief, City Clerk, and in the city’s budget office.
LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local Boys and Girls Club CEO elected national chairman

In just over 20 years, Freddy Williams went from attending the Boys & Girls Club to leading local affiliates to overseeing a national association with revenues exceeding $2.3 billion annually. The organization’s governing board recently elected Williams, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, to...
stpeterising.com

Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete

Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Events around Tampa Bay for Black History Month 2023

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of Black and African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

