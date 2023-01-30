Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED PAST THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Thursday night for an alleged past theft incident. An RPD report said the 38-year old admitted to finding a wallet at a business in the 2500 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect stated that he took the wallet because he thought it belonged to a family member. However, when he realized the wallet didn’t belong to that person, he failed to return it.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED FOR WARRANTS, INTRODUCING CONTRABAND
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for warrants and charged him with introducing contraband on Thursday evening. An SPD report said just before 5:30 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as a 26-year old. It was confirmed that the man had three Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrants for his arrest. He was also cited for driving while suspended.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
TEEN CITED FOR 2 COUNTS OF HARASSMENT
A teen was cited for 2 counts of harassment by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:15 a.m. officers contacted a 14-year old female who allegedly had sprayed urine from a perfume bottle onto fellow students while on the school bus that morning, while on the way to Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED BY POLICE K9
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for warrants after being located by a police K9 Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a deputy observed a man in the 100 block of Carte Lane in the Myrtle Creek area as he took off running and retreated into a residence. Between one and two hours later, the homeowner called and said the suspect was still in the residence and was refusing to leave.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE THEFT
Winston Police jailed a woman early Wednesday following an alleged store incident. A WPD report said the 35-year old allegedly walked into a convenience store on Northwest Main Street and started eating and drinking items with no intention of paying for them. The suspect was charged with third-degree theft. She...
SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT
A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF MYRTLE CREEK MAN
A single vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Myrtle Creek man on Thursday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 8:30 p.m. dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 1300 block of Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek. O’Dell said when deputies arrived on the scene, they located a pickup which had rolled onto its top. The sole occupant of the vehicle, 22-year old Conner Jones of Myrtle Creek, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
MIKE WINTERS LAWN AND GARDEN SHOW 2.1.23
Douglas County’s Commissioner of Dirt Mike Winters has the weekly local lawn and garden program. Click here to download for later listening: MWLGS 2 1 2023.
CITY OF OAKLAND RECRUITING FOR VOLUNTEERS
The City of Oakland is recruiting for volunteers to serve on two city commissions. The Parks Commission has an opening. It can be held by someone living outside the city limits of Oakland. The term will run through the end of 2023. The Planning Commission has an opening as well....
MORNING CONVERSATION 2.2.23
Jim Little and Jim Barnett talk about the Four Chaplains Ceremony happening this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg. Click here to download for later listening: 830 2 2 23.
DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT SATURDAY
Roseburg’s next geocaching series launches on Saturday. A City of Roseburg release said hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free, family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area to experience more of the city and its businesses.
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. FRIDAY
A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Friday for central Douglas County and the eastern Douglas County foothills. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected in the higher terrain areas. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
UNITED WAY TO RECEIVE FUNDING FOR FOOD AND SHELTER RESPONSE
Greater Douglas United Way will receive $47,443 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Douglas County. Executive Director Bryan Trenkle said the selection was made by the National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
WIND ADVISORY THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. through Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. for central Douglas County and the eastern Douglas County foothills. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected in the higher terrain.
REA ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICANTS
The Roseburg Education Association is awarding two $1,500 scholarships this year to two graduating seniors, and applications are now being accepted. Those applying must be a child of a member of the association. The scholarship is not restricted to Roseburg High School graduates. The scholarship may be used to attend any accredited school of higher education or trade school, within the United States or its territories.
PIANIST JARON CANNON IN CONCERT FRIDAY
Umpqua Community College Performing & Visual Arts presents pianist Jaron Cannon in concert Friday night. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Whipple Fine Arts Center. The evening will include a program of solo classical repertoire, piano improvisations, and original compositions. Tickets are $10 per person.
