The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is on!! The Philadelphia Eagles will play against their former head coach Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs in a game that will feature numerous storylines and there is a lot to break down in this match up leading up to next Sunday’s game in Arizona. First you have Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce in Super Bowl 57, the first time that brothers will face each other in the big game and you know the two popular guys will be battling for bragging rights. Next there is history happening on February 12th with Two Black Starting Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes both finalists for the NFL MVP. Don't forget Andy Reid is the all-time winningest Head Coach in Eagles history and he has 110+ wins as Head Coach of each of the franchises he has led to Super Bowls. However the biggest story for Eagles fans is this could be the Birds' second victory in the Super Bowl in six years, putting Philadelphia in the conversation as the Gold Standard in the NFC! There will be wall-to-wall coverage this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO