New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Today in History: Revolutionary Hot-Air Balloon Flight Takes Off in the US, Changing the Course of HistoryIngram AtkinsonPhiladelphia, PA
LOL: Eagles’ Jason Kelce is Having a Viral Moment For Adorably Hilarious Victory Dance
Jason Kelce has to be one of the most lovable people on the planet. If you've been watching any sort of Eagles hype video on the internet/social media in the last few days, you've probably noticed that Jason Kelce is having a bit of a viral moment. And it's hilariously adorable.
What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?
Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl
If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
The Eagles and their Flock of fans are heading to Super Bowl LVII
The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is on!! The Philadelphia Eagles will play against their former head coach Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs in a game that will feature numerous storylines and there is a lot to break down in this match up leading up to next Sunday’s game in Arizona. First you have Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce in Super Bowl 57, the first time that brothers will face each other in the big game and you know the two popular guys will be battling for bragging rights. Next there is history happening on February 12th with Two Black Starting Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes both finalists for the NFL MVP. Don't forget Andy Reid is the all-time winningest Head Coach in Eagles history and he has 110+ wins as Head Coach of each of the franchises he has led to Super Bowls. However the biggest story for Eagles fans is this could be the Birds' second victory in the Super Bowl in six years, putting Philadelphia in the conversation as the Gold Standard in the NFC! There will be wall-to-wall coverage this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim!
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen gets second interview with Colts
There are two NFL head coaching jobs still open and one of those teams is interested in Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Indianapolis Colts have scheduled a second interview with Steichen interview for their head coaching opening. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.. Steichen,...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham on future: “I’m definitely playing”
When the season ends, the Philadelphia Eagles will have some very tough decisions to make when the season ends on their 20 free agents. However, one guy that wants to play again is Brandon Graham. Graham, who is having one of his best seasons during his age 34 season, was...
