Vineland, NJ

97.3 ESPN

What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?

Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl

If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

The Eagles and their Flock of fans are heading to Super Bowl LVII

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is on!! The Philadelphia Eagles will play against their former head coach Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs in a game that will feature numerous storylines and there is a lot to break down in this match up leading up to next Sunday’s game in Arizona. First you have Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce in Super Bowl 57, the first time that brothers will face each other in the big game and you know the two popular guys will be battling for bragging rights. Next there is history happening on February 12th with Two Black Starting Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes both finalists for the NFL MVP. Don't forget Andy Reid is the all-time winningest Head Coach in Eagles history and he has 110+ wins as Head Coach of each of the franchises he has led to Super Bowls. However the biggest story for Eagles fans is this could be the Birds' second victory in the Super Bowl in six years, putting Philadelphia in the conversation as the Gold Standard in the NFC! There will be wall-to-wall coverage this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen gets second interview with Colts

There are two NFL head coaching jobs still open and one of those teams is interested in Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Indianapolis Colts have scheduled a second interview with Steichen interview for their head coaching opening. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.. Steichen,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Northfield NJ

97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

