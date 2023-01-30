Read full article on original website
Poll: Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new poll indicates many Michigan nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting the number of hospital patients each nurse could be assigned, according to the Michigan Nurses Association. The poll, which was conducted by Emma...
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Impact Designs and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis. A new poll indicates many MI nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting how many patient's they're assigned.
Feds give Michigan $4 million for early childhood education
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human services awarded Michigan $4 million for early childhood education. According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), the “Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning” grant will especially prepare low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten. This includes children who are dual language learners and children with or at risk for disabilities.
Biden-Harris Administration announces $33.6M for Michigan to improve roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards on Wednesday for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The program includes 14 grants for communities in Michigan. Established by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure...
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Michigan Reconnect Program brings out people’s potential
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Gilchrist traveled to Delta College to celebrate the two year anniversary of the Michigan Reconnect Program. The program provides free tuition for anyone 25 and older who is trying to earn an associate degree at eligible...
Gladwin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery
GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Gladwin County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery. The 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money by playing the Black and Gold instant game. She bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 E. Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Michigan resident wins $25K a year for life playing lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan resident won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player won the money playing the Lucky for Life game. The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night – 10-17-22-42-46. It was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com. This is...
Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Feb. 2
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Two mid-Michigan residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (WNEM) – Two Michigan residents have been arrested on charges stemming from their alleged actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrests on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Christina Legros, 22, of Beaverton, was arrested on Monday,...
US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
Police: Missing teen may be in Saginaw, Lansing
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A missing Mt. Pleasant teenager may be in the Saginaw or Lansing area, Michigan State Police said. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been heard from since Jan. 25. Sackett is 5′ and 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on...
PKG- 'HOT MIC' MOMENT PROMPTS SPECIAL MOTT CC MEETING
Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
Mott Community College board votes to keep chairman
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students, staff, and community members were calling for Mott Community College Chairman Andy Everman to resign after a hot mic comment, but after a Feb. 2 meeting, board members voted to keep him as chairman. The Mott Community College Board of Trustees held a special meeting...
