ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

Flasher On The Loose After Exposing Himself To Little Girl, Mother In Pasadena Neighborhood

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQYTq_0kWMTUOw00
A flasher exposed himself to a mother and her child in a Pasadena neighborhood Photo Credit: Image by Silviu on the street from Pixabay

Police are searching for a young red-headed man accused of exposing his genitals to a mother and child in Pasadena, authorities say.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 around 1:30 p.m., a mother and her child were walking in the area of Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road when a white, late model Mazda sedan drove up to them, say Anne Arundel County police.

A young man with red hair and a beard around 20-25 years of age spoke to the pair before driving off. A short time later, the man drove back around toward the mother and child.

When the mother and child looked over the second time, the man had his pants down and his genitals were exposed. The mother was able to grab her daughter and run to a nearby home.

The suspect left the neighborhood and drove off in an unknown direction.

Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Montgomery Village Man Killed After Crossing Street

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Montgomery County street, authorities say. Sterling David Brown, 67, was reportedly crossing Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road when he was struck by a red 2017 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash

A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
BLADENSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

York Man Threatens Police, Shoots Woman In Trailer Park Fight Over PC: Authorities

A man has been arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting at a woman during a fight over a computer on Feb. 1, 2023, authorities say. David Charles Serio, 59, of Thomasville shot at a woman fleeing in her car to a nearby business following the fight at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township around 4:20 a.m., Northern York County Regional police explained in a release later that day.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy