Flasher On The Loose After Exposing Himself To Little Girl, Mother In Pasadena Neighborhood

A flasher exposed himself to a mother and her child in a Pasadena neighborhood Photo Credit: Image by Silviu on the street from Pixabay

Police are searching for a young red-headed man accused of exposing his genitals to a mother and child in Pasadena, authorities say.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 around 1:30 p.m., a mother and her child were walking in the area of Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road when a white, late model Mazda sedan drove up to them, say Anne Arundel County police.

A young man with red hair and a beard around 20-25 years of age spoke to the pair before driving off. A short time later, the man drove back around toward the mother and child.

When the mother and child looked over the second time, the man had his pants down and his genitals were exposed. The mother was able to grab her daughter and run to a nearby home.

The suspect left the neighborhood and drove off in an unknown direction.

Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.