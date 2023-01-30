ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MD

Teen Assaults People, Vehicle With Hatchet At Arnold Home: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Hatchet Photo Credit: Jan Steiner from Pixabay

A teenager has been arrested after assaulting victims with a hatchet at a home in Arnold, authorities say.

The 17-year-old boy reportedly was speaking with the victims when he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them, threatening them at the home in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the victims and damaged their vehicle with the hatchet before leaving the scene.

The teen was later located by police and arrested and charged accordingly.

Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Montgomery Village Man Killed After Crossing Street

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Montgomery County street, authorities say. Sterling David Brown, 67, was reportedly crossing Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road when he was struck by a red 2017 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

