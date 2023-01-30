Teen Assaults People, Vehicle With Hatchet At Arnold Home: Police

Hatchet Photo Credit: Jan Steiner from Pixabay

A teenager has been arrested after assaulting victims with a hatchet at a home in Arnold, authorities say.

The 17-year-old boy reportedly was speaking with the victims when he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them, threatening them at the home in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the victims and damaged their vehicle with the hatchet before leaving the scene.

The teen was later located by police and arrested and charged accordingly.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.