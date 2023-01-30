Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Editorial: Feb. 3, 2023: Memphis to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tyre Nichols. Another name on the tragic, too-long roster of unarmed Black men killed by those sworn to protect and serve. Since the national reckoning over police violence following the murder of George Floyd, some cities and states have implemented reforms. Hiring more officers of color....
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
WCVB
Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special
The shocking death of Tyre Nichols is reigniting calls for police reform. CityLine and Chronicle team up for a special program examining racism in law enforcement. Memphis to Massachusetts: Friday at 7:30 on WCVB Channel 5.
WCVB
Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera
BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
WCVB
Massachusetts dentists: Do NOT try dental DIY hacks from social media
WORCESTER, Mass. — A TikTok video shows a woman working on her teeth saying, “I’m actually adding on to my actual tooth because my teeth are short.”. Dr. Camesia Matthews at University Dental Group has seen plenty of videos like this before. DIY dental TikToks like this...
WCVB
Massachusetts fire officials urge safe use of space heaters, wood and pellet stoves during cold snap
STOW, Mass. — As record-setting cold is in the forecast for the end of the week, Massachusetts officials are reminding residents of precautions they should take when heating their homes during the bitter blast. State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is urging the public to avoid fire and carbon...
WCVB
Coyotes more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season, Massachusetts experts warn
NAHANT, Mass. — Wildlife experts in Massachusetts are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant with coyote mating season underway. Coyotes will prey on cats and smaller dogs year-round, but experts say they are more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season. "They're territorial and in the mating...
WCVB
Gov. Maura Healey says she won't 'sugarcoat' MBTA challenges
BOSTON — With service cuts and slow zones still stymying travel on the MBTA, Gov. Maura Healey pledged Thursday that she would "not sugarcoat" the outlook at the agency and pitched her administration as sympathetic to the widespread frustrations felt by riders. Healey, who took a brief, publicized Red...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
WCVB
Gov. Maura Healey tours MBTA operations as search for new GM continues
BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey and other top officials toured the of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Thursday. The tour came as the agency continues to face challenges over aging infrastructure, safety, staffing levels and long wait times. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll rode the MBTA Thursday....
St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Comments / 0