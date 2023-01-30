Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-04 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern San Joaquin Valley including Stockton and Modesto. * WHEN...Now through 11 AM PST Today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation of up to 30 inches. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches from 4,000 to 6,000 feet, 6 to 18 inches from 6,000 to 8,000 feet, and 18 to 30 inches above 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to South End of the Upper Sierra. Snow levels around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening lowering to 4,000 feet by Sunday afternoon. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 5000 feet, 3 to 15 inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. Snow begins Saturday evening becoming heavy overnight Saturday into Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Saturday night into Sunday afternoon when the heaviest snow is expected. Strong winds will bring reduced visibility and tree damage is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially start out 5500 to 6500 feet this evening, lowering to 3500 to 4500 feet Sunday. Majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4500 feet, but light snow accumulation is expected down to around 4000 feet Sunday.
