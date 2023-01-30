Effective: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation of up to 30 inches. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches from 4,000 to 6,000 feet, 6 to 18 inches from 6,000 to 8,000 feet, and 18 to 30 inches above 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to South End of the Upper Sierra. Snow levels around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening lowering to 4,000 feet by Sunday afternoon. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO