Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
Suitcase left on bus contained about $1 million worth of fentanyl
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it uncovered about 100 thousand fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus. The pills were discovered during a routine check of the bus. Investigators from the Western Colorado Drug Task Force found an...
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
No verdict for tonight: Cohee trial jurors sent home for the evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The verdict in the trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes won’t be reached tonight. Court staff say that the jurors have been sent home for the evening and will be back at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
New safety program aims to reduce death in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 2022 was the worst year for traffic deaths since before seatbelt laws were enacted, and Mesa County was no different. A new program from the county is aimed at reducing the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. Between 2016 and 2020, in Mesa County saw...
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses
Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses
City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council continued discussing the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool Monday night, expressing interest in restarting the planning process for renovating the pool with an estimated $500 thousand budget, including $41 thousand that was already spent. A drafted agreement was made,...
Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Governor Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Typically, State of the State addresses are given at the state capitol, but Gov. Polis made similar remarks in the valley last year. Polis will...
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
New laboratory opens at St. Mary’s Hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s Hospital opened its newest medical laboratory this week, crammed full of new tech and tools. The old lab was originally built in 1973 and was about 6,000 square feet smaller. The new laboratory opened Wednesday and was one of the final phases...
Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage
Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage
Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...
Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Raising rates cost money, and Xcel is making you pay for it
Raising rates cost money, and Xcel is making you pay for it
Deep cold turns unseasonably warm by this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ll take more edge off of the cold, and then we’ll start warming steadily going into this weekend. Steady warming will bring our temperatures to above-normal territory this weekend. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning low will be in the 20s. Sun will be dimmed a bit by an increase in clouds, but the clouds aren’t likely to bring any rain or snow with them until Monday. Even over the mountains, we’re likely to stay dry and unseasonably warm this weekend. High temperatures will range from the 30s to near 40 degrees for much of the Ski Country.
