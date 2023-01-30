ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowy Monday in Las Vegas led to closures and delays, wind advisory in place

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
It was an eventful morning on the streets of Las Vegas with the arrival of a late-January snowfall.

With the snow came a few road closures and advisories, including the shut down of the Red Rock Scenic Loop "due to hazardous winter weather conditions," the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.

Officials at Mt. Charleston advised the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway would have a delayed opening on Monday "to plow the lot due to snow accumulation."

Those planning to explore Mt. Charleston should remember 4-wheel drive and chains or snow tires are required on all roads in the Spring Mountains, officials advised.

Officials in Nye County advised that snow chains were required to travel state Route 160, the Spring Mountain Pass from Pahrump to Las Vegas.

"NDOT is working on getting the snow plows out to clear the road," sheriff's officials said.

Areas about 3,000 feet in elevation were most likely to get a sprinkling of the white stuff, KTNV meteorologists reported.

Viewers shared photos of snow falling in the southeast valley, near Boulder City, and in Pahrump.


This break from Las Vegas' typical winter weather will be short-lived, the KTNV team says. Snowfall in the valley is likely to cut off around 12 p.m.

On top of the snow conditions, the National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory that can make waters at Lake Mead difficult to navigate in.

The advisory is said to last until Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Experts say north winds can reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds are expected to occur south of the Hoover Dam.

NWS says the areas impacted is the San Bernardino County of California. In Nevada, the impacted area is Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Unsecured objects can be impacted by the strong winds.

"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," said officials with NWS. "Strong wins over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller aircraft."

