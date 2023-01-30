ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN will air Bill Maher's segment 'Overtime' - as boss Chris Licht works on 'casting a wide net'

By Hope Sloop For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

CNN will soon begin airing the post-show of HBO 's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' as part of CEO Chris Licht's measures to widen the network's appeal.

Maher's 'Overtime,' which features the host and his guests answering viewer questions each week, will air at 11.30pm eastern during ' CNN Tonight ' and will see Maher and guests discussing everything from politics to news of the day.

Licht, 51, sat down with the Los Angeles Times to give an update on how things at the network have been since he took over in May 2022, saying he is working swiftly to 'broaden the appeal of our prime-time' without offending the 'core audience.'

The statement may feel contradictory, however, for 'Real Time' viewers who have in recent years begun to call out Maher for not being liberal enough, a fact he has addressed.

'Let's get this straight,' Maher said in 2022. 'It's not me who's changed, it's the left. A large contingent has gone mental, and I'm willing to call them out.'

The move to add the comedian comes as the network continues to experience ratings woes.

For the week of January 16 through January 22, CNN captured an average of just 444,000 viewers during primetime.

The ratings were the lowest for the network in nine years, according to The Wrap .

It was also the first time since May 2014 that CNN failed to reach 450,000 viewers.

For comparison, Fox brought in 1.4 million viewers and MSNBC saw 629,000.

Just two weeks ago, DailyMail.com reported that CNN was looking into hiring a comedian to host one of its struggling prime time hours.

Names that had been pitched included Maher, Trevor Noah, and Jon Stewart.

The comedian, according to insiders, would fill the 9pm slot left by Chris Cuomo.

Fox has seen massive success after they rolled out ' Gutfeld!,' the late-night comedy show hosted by Greg Gutfeld.

Licht said he isn't focused at this moment on the competition, however.

'I’m leaning into what makes us special and what will make us look different from our competitors,' the CEO said.

The numbers are just one of many reasons Licht is hyper-focused on bringing back viewers and opening the network up to new watchers.

Licht denied that rumor, however, stating that comedy shows take too much work.

'I worked on a comedy show. And it took over 200 people to produce an actual comedy show. So no, I would not be so foolish as to, in one fell swoop, hurt the brand of comedy and news by trying to do a comedy show on CNN,' he said.

He did note the network is 'in conversations' with some individuals who are culturally relevant from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and comedy.

When asked how he plans to stay balanced if the network should choose to bring on a comedian, he replied that he's okay with a difference of opinion but not okay with 'partisan hackery.'

'There is nothing wrong with opinion or perspective, especially in prime time, but it has to be authentic,' Licht said. 'We are completely uninterested in partisan hackery and ideological talking points.'

The move to add Maher is by far a controversial one, considering the comedian's recent track record with the Left.

Despite still calling himself a liberal, the late-night host has become a target of some within the Democratic party for his 'call it like you see it' mentality.

Last week, the comedian and podcast host clashed with actor Bryan Cranston over critical race theory, after the 'Breaking Bad' star said the issue should be taught in schools.

The topic came up after the pair discussed slavery, which saw Maher expressing his belief historical figures such as former presidents should not be 'canceled' for having owned slaves.

In 2022, Maher made headlines for calling out the hyper-woke left for extremism on their side of the aisle.

'You have to inject yourself into everything,' Maher said.  'This is why so many were triggered by COVID policies. They were already sick of rules.'

'But Democrats are becoming a parody of self, making rules to make rules…making sure everything bad never happens again,' the comedian said. 'It just makes everything a drag.'

It may be Maher's ability to reach across the aisle in his viewership and his ideals that piqued Licht's interest in bringing 'Overtime' to CNN.

'I think we have to restore trust. It's that simple. You can talk to a lot of different people as to why that has eroded, but as opposed to looking back I will say one of our missions is to restore our reputation as the most trusted name in news,' the CNN boss said.

'We certainly have research that shows that [trust] has eroded,' Licht said in the Los Angeles Times interview.

Licht has also been working overtime to cut costs for the embattled network.

In December, CNN laid off hundreds of staff members including on-air talent and contributors like Brian Stelter, John Harwood, Preet Bharara, Dan Merica, Alison Kosik, and Chris Cillizza.

At that time, it was reported the CEO brought in additional security guards not only to be stationed outside the executive conference room where he positioned himself, but also to follow him throughout the day.

The network boss was seemingly hoping to avoid backlash or confrontations from any unruly staffers who fell victim to the cost-cutting moves.

