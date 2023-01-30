Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
Pan-African Flag Raising in Rahway Inaugurates Black History Month Commemoration
RAHWAY, NJ — A small but dedicated group of local officials, community leaders, and residents braved the speedily dropping temperatures on Tuesday to attend the City of Rahway's Pan-African Flag Raising event at Rahway Train Station Plaza. The 5 p.m. flag raising signaled the start of the city's celebration and formal recognition of Black History Month, set to officially begin with the start of February the following day.
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman...
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE, NJ — A vigil has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb. 8th so the community can pay their respects to late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, murdered this week in front of her townhouse. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the borough officials have scheduled a vigil on...
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!. A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm. Sign Up for FREE Morristown Newsletter. Get local news...
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24. Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall. A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury.
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute
UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003. During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification.
Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years
WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
Residents Debate During West Orange Town Council’s Cannabis Ordinance Meeting
WEST ORANGE, NJ – During Tuesday night’s Town Council cannabis ordinance review, council members discussed how many cannabis establishments the town should permit. Originally, they had agreed on four businesses and an unlimited number of micro businesses. West Orange has sent letters of recommendation to the state for seven businesses. Council members spoke of rescinding some of the recommendations.
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
Scotch Plains Police Bid Farewell to Retiring Chief and Two Veteran Officers
SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains police department said goodbye to three of its longest tenured officers: Chief Ted Conley, Sgt. Shawn Johnson, and Sgt. Jerry Brown in a "clap out ceremony" outside police headquarters. Chief Conley has provided steady leadership during the past 6 1/2 years, a period...
Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent
CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin...
New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University
New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce...
