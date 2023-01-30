ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial

ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
ELWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus teen arrested after pulling firearm in parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone in the Columbus East High School parking lot after a basketball game. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:15 p.m. Officers were told by witnesses of...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
MUNCIE, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth dealing. The investigation began with a Jennings County Circuit Court search warrant being granted for a home in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the warrant, deputies allegedly found about 65 grams of methamphetamine, over $2000 in cash, two firearms, scales, and other items used in the distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it has its first conviction in a deadly 2021 shooting on Interstate 465. Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal. He's accused of taking part in the killing of Miguel Emery and wounding of another man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS – An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in the Indianapolis area. Sierra Hunt was indicted on four counts of bank robbery; her daughter, Shamiya Hunt, was indicated on one count each of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery, according to court documents […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District

Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy