Bexar County, TX

Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education

Feb 2, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education. Here’s what you need to know." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B locations closing early due to Texas winter weather

H-E-B says it's closing some of its stores early due to severe winter weather. The following Hill Country stores will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and open at 8 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 2:. Kerrville (all stores) Fredericksburg. Boerne. Bulverde H-E-B is closed until further notice due...
TEXAS STATE
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
Hot Spot Policing: San Antonio's new plan to fight violent crime

SAN ANTONIO - Violent street crimes like murder, robbery, and aggravated assault are up 47% in San Antonio over the last three years. That's according to data from the San Antonio Police Department, analyzed by a team of researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Together, the groups are launching a Violent Crime Reduction Plan, outlined today in front of city leaders.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody

UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market

SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice for Riverchase community customers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued Thursday for a residential community in New Braunfels after a recent electrical outage. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) says the notice is for its customers in the Riverchase Pressure Zone, about 10 miles Northeast of Downtown New Braunfels. The reason is that the pressure of the system fell below 20 psi during the outage. They are working to restore the water pressure.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

