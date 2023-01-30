Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education
Feb 2, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education. Here’s what you need to know." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
The 2023 Fiesta poster has been unveiled Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO — The official Fiesta Poster for 2023 has been unveiled during a special ceremony at the Witte Museum. They will also name this year's Miss Fiesta with last year's Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns presenting her crown and sash. The official poster and the artist that designed it...
H-E-B locations closing early due to Texas winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing some of its stores early due to severe winter weather. The following Hill Country stores will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and open at 8 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 2:. Kerrville (all stores) Fredericksburg. Boerne. Bulverde H-E-B is closed until further notice due...
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
WEEKEND GUIDE: 4 fun family-friendly events this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It’s Friday, which means it’s time to get a jump on those weekend plans! Don’t have any? We’ve got you covered with some fun and exciting events happening around town. Calling all car enthusiasts! Saturday is the second Alamo City LX Mopar Car...
Jurors find Andre McDonald guilty of manslaughter; not guilty of murder
SAN ANTONIO - A stunning verdict in the murder trial of Andre McDonald late Friday afternoon. The Air Force Major found not guilty of murdering his wife Andreen, whose body was found dumped in a field back in 2019. Instead, the jury chose to convict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
Hot Spot Policing: San Antonio's new plan to fight violent crime
SAN ANTONIO - Violent street crimes like murder, robbery, and aggravated assault are up 47% in San Antonio over the last three years. That's according to data from the San Antonio Police Department, analyzed by a team of researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Together, the groups are launching a Violent Crime Reduction Plan, outlined today in front of city leaders.
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
San Antonio's all-time passing leader, twin brother sign with West Texas A&M
It's National Signing Day and the dynamic duo from Brennan High School, Ashton and Aaron Dubose, they're among the many signing their letters of intent today. Ashton is San Antonio's all-time leading passer and his twin brother Aaron is his favorite receiver. Twin brothers Ashton and Aaron Dubose have always...
'School is the warmest place they have': Southside ISD stays open through the cold
SAN ANTONIO—Most school districts told staff and students to stay home Tuesday because of the cold temperatures, but not all of them. While hundreds of classrooms across San Antonio sat empty, Ms. Messer's fourth graders at Heritage Elementary are hard at work. Southside ISD remained open despite the cold.
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody
UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market
SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice for Riverchase community customers
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued Thursday for a residential community in New Braunfels after a recent electrical outage. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) says the notice is for its customers in the Riverchase Pressure Zone, about 10 miles Northeast of Downtown New Braunfels. The reason is that the pressure of the system fell below 20 psi during the outage. They are working to restore the water pressure.
