WTHI
13th Street bridge reopens until spring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Knox County – Friday morning, February 3, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north between two houses. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Moments later, Vincennes Police located a male running from the traffic stop. The male was identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, of Vincennes. Officers received information Eaton had allegedly eaten a bag of methamphetamine while running away from the traffic stop. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. A search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle contained approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, 31 small empty baggies, two scales, 10 syringes, and one pill. Eaton was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
WTHI
City of Terre Haute is providing incentive programs to help workforce development
TERRE HUATE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses are struggling to fill positions in Terre Haute. Mayor Duke Bennett says there are many reasons businesses are having a hard time filling positions. He believes the pandemic was one of the main factors. To address the current shortage on workers, the city...
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
WTHI
Vigo County School Corporation announces new collaborative program to help keep students safe
VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - Making school safer for kids is a priority for Vigo County schools. There's a new collaborative campaign that's partnering the schools with local law enforcement. The Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County sheriff Office, Terre Haute Police Department, and Vigo County prosecutors announced a new...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Faith R. Georges is the woman who died. As we reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sawmill Drive neighborhood...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WTHI
West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works. READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for...
WTHI
Crews respond to a fatal crash on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news on Terre Haute's south side. News 10 is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 near Springhill. Details are limited, but police told us one person has died. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.
wevv.com
Dubois County authorities hosting public safety information session
Several law enforcement agencies in Dubois County, Indiana are coming together to hold a safety information session for the public. Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt, Huntingburg Police Chief Art Parks, and Ferdinand Police Chief Kerri Blessinger, will provide the public information session on Monday, Feb. 13.
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
WTHI
Arrest made in connection to 2018 armed gas station robbery in Washington, Ind.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a 2018 armed robbery that happened in Washington, Indiana. A warrant was issued for Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois. The arrest is in connection to a robbery at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North in April of 2018.
WTHI
Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road. Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00. DNR said they received complaints about...
WTHI
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood. Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood. A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents.
