Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
Coast News
Bonta supports appealing SD lawsuit alleging Wet Ones’ false advertising
SAN DIEGO — The California Attorney General’s Office has filed a brief in support of appealing the dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego that alleged Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Sanitizing Wipes were falsely advertised as killing “99.99% of germs.”. The lawsuit filed in...
Coast News
Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel
The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.
Coast News
Oceanside Theatre Company and Oceanside Historical Society honor local Black entrepreneurs on Feb. 11
OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Board Member Rushell Gordon sought out Oceanside Historical Society’s Kristi Hawthorne for answers to a simple question: “What can you tell me about Oceanside’s other black business owners?”. The response to that inquiry turned into an interactive multi-media exploration celebrating...
Coast News
Q&A with the CEO of Pacific Lasertec
San Marcos Chamber member Pacific Lasertec has called San Marcos home since 2018. President, CEO and co-founder Lynn Strickland talked with the Chamber about his business. What does your business do? We manufacture lasers and laser-based subsystems for analytical instrumentation applications such as FTIR Raman spectroscopy, wavelength references, interferometry, cytometry/immunology, and general research.
Coast News
Creating a native plant garden
“All you need is stones. The Mediterranean garden needs only stones to make native plants feel perfectly at home. The conventional garden needs fertilizer and manure to make plants prosper, but not the native plant garden.” — Pattie Barron, “The Low-Water No-Water Garden”. In her book, Barron...
Coast News
Join the Kook Run Feb. 12
ENCINITAS — This year’s Kook Run – a 5K and 10K with costume contest – will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 12 along North County’s Pacific Coast. The Pro/Elite race was the fastest 10K on the West coast in 2022 and will include an international field of runners, as well as top runners in Southern California. In 2023, all will be racing for a cash purse of $3,000.
Coast News
Razdan murder trial: Suspect left his severed fingertip at scene
VISTA — Investigators were able to place defendant Kellon Razdan at the scene of a fatal stabbing in August 2021 after discovering a portion of his severed finger, among other identifying evidence, law enforcement officials testified this week in Vista Superior Court. Multiple San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials,...
Coast News
New Village Arts reopens after $2.8M renovation
CARLSBAD — Hundreds of supporters gathered on Jan. 27 to celebrate the official grand reopening of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center after a yearlong renovation. New Village Arts, a Carlsbad-based nonprofit, unveiled its refurbished performing arts facility highlighted by a new stage, light and sound systems for its 100-seat theater, a revamped ticket office, a smaller secondary stage to expand its offerings and a large exterior mural spanning the entire back wall of the building.
Coast News
Oceanside High standout Matthews honored as scholar-athlete
REGION — Oceanside student Joseph Matthews was named a Scholar Leader Athlete award winner on Jan. 30 by the Walter J. Zable chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. Matthews, a senior at Oceanside High School, was one of 27 high school student-athletes selected for...
Coast News
10-month-old black bear cub rescued, to be released after care
RAMONA — A California black bear cub arrived at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and care, it was announced Wednesday. The female cub, believed to be 10 months old, was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 18 in Bakersfield, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Coast News
Escondido man sentenced for killing sister
ESCONDIDO — An Escondido man, who inflicted fatal injuries on his older sister during a family fight, was sentenced Feb. 3 to 11 years in state prison. Jose Enrique Bautista, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Laura Bautista, who was a mother of three. Police responded on Jan. 18, 2019 — the defendant’s 25th birthday — for a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue, Escondido.
Coast News
Trio of gymnasts at Vista academy headed to NCAA D1 schools
VISTA — Three of the region’s best gymnasts are training under one roof at Coastal Gymnastics Academy in Vista, preparing for their final stretch on the club circuit before hitting the collegiate mats. Student-athletes Chloe LaCoursiere, Takoda Berry and Jill Lastra will compete in NCAA Division I gymnastics...
