ENCINITAS — This year’s Kook Run – a 5K and 10K with costume contest – will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 12 along North County’s Pacific Coast. The Pro/Elite race was the fastest 10K on the West coast in 2022 and will include an international field of runners, as well as top runners in Southern California. In 2023, all will be racing for a cash purse of $3,000.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO