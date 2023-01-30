Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
News On 6
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
News On 6
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
News On 6
Robbers Target 2 Metro Area Letter Carriers In 3 Days
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said two USPS letter carriers were targeted by robbers in three days in the metro area, prompting the agency to offer up to $50,000 in reward money per case. The USPIS said on Monday at about 2:45 p.m., a suspect with a knife tried to...
News On 6
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
News On 6
OHP Troopers Rescue Dog Hit By Car
A dog rescued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after getting hit by a vehicle had his first surgery and was recovering at an animal hospital. Major Brent Sugg said he responded to I-40 and Peebly Road in Oklahoma County Monday morning after getting several calls that two dogs had been hit. Sugg said when he arrived, he saw a Great Pyrenees lying in the highway median under the cable barrier. He was alive, but could not move his hind legs. A female Great Pyrenees that accompanied him was dead.
News On 6
USPS Mail Carrier Robbed Wednesday In Edmond
A USPS mail carrier was robbed Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., according to Edmond Police. The mail was robbed near Kickingbird Road in Edmond Oklahoma. The US Postal Inspection Service is investigating, and is offering $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
News On 6
OCPD Warning Residents Of 'Romance Scam Artist'
Oklahoma City Police are issuing a warning to those looking for love after a victim in a recent case almost lost $60,000 to a romance scam artist, according to the department. Police said a way to prevent being scammed is to research your potential partner's photo to see if it's been used online before.
News On 6
Oklahoma Hospital Announces Partnership To Address Critical Nursing Shortage
Oklahoma City University and SSM Health St. Anthony's announce a new partnership. This is to help combat the critical shortage of nursing professionals in the state. "We know we are facing a shortage of up to a million nurses across the country in the next six years," Elain Richardson, the Regional Chief Nursing Officer at SSM, said.
News On 6
OKC Parents Debate: Virtual Learning Versus Snow Days
While highways and interstates were clear today, lingering ice on secondary streets led many school districts to cancel classes. It’s not an age-old question, but perhaps the question of a new age: virtual or snow days?. News 9's Colby Thelen went to find parents and hopefully an answer.
News On 6
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Rollover Crash In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police Department is on the scene of a rollover crash near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers on scene said there are no injuries, and they plan to have the road cleared in 20 minutes. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OKC Zoo Bears Used As Predictors For Groundhog Day
Thursday is Groundhog Day, and sadly, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. While the weather prognosticator has been at it since 1887, here in Oklahoma City we have our own predictors at the Oklahoma City Zoo. News 9's Addie Crawford took a trip to...
News On 6
Inmate In Custody After Walking Away From Clara Waters Community Corrections Center
An inmate who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been taken back into custody. Jesse Tointigh, 22, was arrested by Oklahoma City police shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 for allegedly harassing two people outside of a northwest Oklahoma City hotel. Tointigh has been booked into...
News On 6
OKC Astronomy Club Hosting Comet Viewing
Clear skies tonight will give Oklahomans a great once-in-a-lifetime view of an astronomical event. The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club is set to gather at around 7 p.m. near Windsurfer's Point on the northeast corner of Lake Hefner to view Comet C/2022 E-3. The comet was first discovered last year around...
News On 6
Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC
First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
News On 6
2 In Custody After Police Chase In NW OKC
Two people are in custody after a vehicle chase led to a foot pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when two people bailed from the vehicle near Northwest 12th Street and North Independence Avenue. Officers located the two suspects...
News On 6
OKC Delivery Drivers Brave Winter Weather, Ask Customers For Courtesy
Some people try to avoid the winter weather, while others embrace it to make a living. There are the usual suspects like the snowplow drivers. “It’s a hard job to be quite honest with you, but they’ve done it for so many years. They’re very good at what they do,” said Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent of Oklahoma City.
News On 6
New Dog Park, Restaurant Officially Opening Next Week In OKC
A new dog park, restaurant and bar, called Bar K, is officially opening to the public next Wednesday. It's near South Lincoln and Oklahoma City boulevards and has been in the works for two years now. For those that wish to bring their furry friends, you will have to purchase...
News On 6
Low Temps Through Wednesday With Freezing Rain, Sleet Expected
We have to get through this next icy round, and then it's out of here! Many of us climb above freezing today, but we dip back below 32 tonight. Freezing rain and sleet moves in from the south late today. This slowly lifts to the north tonight and tomorrow. This...
Comments / 0