kxoradio.com
The IID Wants To Hear From You
(An Online survey)....The IID posted it on their website. The Imperial Irrigation District says they want to hear from the community. They are inviting everyone to participate in a short survey to better help them meet community needs. The surveys are available in English and Spanish. They say responces will be held in strict confidence, and individual participants will not be identified. The survey can be taken at your convenience.
LifeStream Blood Drive Friday
(Blood Drive in Brawley)....It will be held at Pioneers memorial Healthcare District. It begins at 9 am and end at 2 pm Friday. Donors will receive a min-physical. Appointments are encouraged at LStream.org. Results from the mini physical will be posted at a portal on the website.
COVID 19 Cases Down
(COVIUD 19 update)....It was released Thursday morning. COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, there are currently 112 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down from the 121 cases reported Tuesday. Deaths attributed to the virus has increased to 971, up one from the Tuesday update. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 5.80, with a positivity rate of 6.4%. The President has indicated he will eliminate the COVID emergency in the coming months.
Superior-Effort Act Award
(Two Heroes to be honored)...The event will be hosted by the California Highway Patrol. On February 9th at 10:00 am, the CHP will be hosting a presentation of a Superior-Effort Act at the El Centro Area office.. Elizabeth Ramirez and Hector Raul Macedo, both Brawley residents, will be recognized for their heroic acts. On August 8, 2022 Kathryn Cynthis Dunn, a 58 year old Female Calipatria resident was involved in a major injury vehicle crash on Highway 111, north of Rutherford Road. The Calipatria woman's vehicle ultimately overturned and came to rest on its roof, partially submerged within the New River. The two Brawley residents witnessed the incident and acted without hesitation, rendering life saving aid to Ms. Dunn until emergency personnel arrived on scene.. CHP El Centro Captain Shipwash said it is important the heroic and courageous acts displayed that day do not go unnoticed. He said the amount of bravery it takes to put your own life at risk for the wellbeing of others is paramount.
Business Burglarized
A break-in was at the CR&R warehouse in El Centro. The burglary was reported Wednesday morning. According to El Centro Police reports, a fence was cut and entry was made into the warehouse on Dogwood Road. Tools and food items were taken from the business.
Tomato Festival Returns
The 80th Annual Sportsman and Tomato Festival returns this weekend. The theme is "Building Bridges to a Brighter Future". On Saturday there will be a parade, special performances, kids' carnival, vendors, beer garden, mechanical bull and more. Sunday will start with a Pancake/Menudo Breakfast, and other events include a talent show, king & queen contest and, of course, Tomato Packing. The event is presented by the Niland Chamber of Commerce.
Shots Reported Fired At Yuma School
(CBP Air Crew assist in suspects arrest)...The Customs and Border Protection Yuma Air Branch responded to the report Monday. There was a report of a possible shooting at Gila Ridge School. Two Border Patrol AS350 helicopters were sent to the scene. The crew of one of the helicopters spotted footprints in an open, undeveloped area south of the school. The crew called in law enforcement officers and a Border Patrol agent. The footprints were confirmed to be fresh and headed towards an industrial area. Law Enforcement followed the footprints and arrested the suspected shooter. No information has been released detailing the reported shooting.
