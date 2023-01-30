(Two Heroes to be honored)...The event will be hosted by the California Highway Patrol. On February 9th at 10:00 am, the CHP will be hosting a presentation of a Superior-Effort Act at the El Centro Area office.. Elizabeth Ramirez and Hector Raul Macedo, both Brawley residents, will be recognized for their heroic acts. On August 8, 2022 Kathryn Cynthis Dunn, a 58 year old Female Calipatria resident was involved in a major injury vehicle crash on Highway 111, north of Rutherford Road. The Calipatria woman's vehicle ultimately overturned and came to rest on its roof, partially submerged within the New River. The two Brawley residents witnessed the incident and acted without hesitation, rendering life saving aid to Ms. Dunn until emergency personnel arrived on scene.. CHP El Centro Captain Shipwash said it is important the heroic and courageous acts displayed that day do not go unnoticed. He said the amount of bravery it takes to put your own life at risk for the wellbeing of others is paramount.

