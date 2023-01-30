Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO