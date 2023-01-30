ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder

Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault

NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klin.com

14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles

Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen, of Council Bluffs, on Wednesday on a warrant for Theft 1st, Money Laundering-Conduct Transaction, and Identify Theft over $10,000. Anglen was held on no bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa, of Omaha, Nebraska,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
NEBRASKA STATE

