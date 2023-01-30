Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show
Two former Lincoln Police recruits were dismissed from the department's police academy in November after they admitted to cheating on an exam, according to public records and police officials. Dalton Bell and Ethan Bruha, who were among 19 recruits to join the department in July 2022, were dismissed Nov. 9...
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
kbsi23.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault
NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
klin.com
14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles
Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
WOWT
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen, of Council Bluffs, on Wednesday on a warrant for Theft 1st, Money Laundering-Conduct Transaction, and Identify Theft over $10,000. Anglen was held on no bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa, of Omaha, Nebraska,...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
Omaha Police encounter armed suspects twice in less than 14 hours
In just over 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, Omaha Police twice shot at armed suspects.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
