Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

OPD said that Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas, was reported as a runaway on Jan. 29 after leaving home during the night of Jan. 28.

Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested

Winbush is described as 6’0, about 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to OPD.

Courtesy of OPD

OPD said that it is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left home.

OPD also said that he is believed to be in the Opelousas area and anyone with information should contact OPD at (337) 948-2500.

