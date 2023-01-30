Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
OPD said that Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas, was reported as a runaway on Jan. 29 after leaving home during the night of Jan. 28.Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
Winbush is described as 6’0, about 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to OPD.
OPD said that it is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left home.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily Digest
OPD also said that he is believed to be in the Opelousas area and anyone with information should contact OPD at (337) 948-2500.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 2