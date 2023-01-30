ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams are currently $14 million over the 2023 salary cap

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
In addition to being without their first-round pick in the draft, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t necessarily in the best shape financially this year. Their salary cap situation will once again make it difficult for them to sign many of the free agents they’d like to, and they could be forced to move some pricey players this offseason in order to free up space.

The NFL informed clubs on Monday that the salary cap for 2023 will be $224.8 million, up from the $208.2 million cap in 2022. It’s a nice jump but the Rams are still currently over the cap.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams are currently $14.19 million over the salary cap. They’re one of 14 teams that are over the cap, with the Saints being in the worst shape; they’re $58.6 million over, slightly more than the Bucs ($55 million). No other team is more than $24 million in the red.

All teams have to be under the cap by the start of the new league year on March 15, so the Rams have some work to do. They can easily clear some space by restructuring Aaron Donald’s contract, which would free up $20.5 million alone. The problem is that would add to his cap hit in 2024, so it’s essentially just putting it off for a year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

