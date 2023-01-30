PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six months after the murder of a Portland man, the suspect is now in custody more than 1,000 miles away. “He wasn’t perfect, I don’t know anybody that is, but he didn’t deserve that,” said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, the wife of Aaron Follstad-Martin. “I’m just thankful that she was arrested because I don’t feel like it’s ok for her to be around here kicking it.”

