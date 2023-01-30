ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Expert shares tips on boosting metabolism, supporting nutrition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jarrow Formulas consultant, Dr. Nicole Avena, is sharing insights on how to boost metabolism after the holiday season along with tips on how to support daily nutrition with supplements. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Jarrow Formulas, watch the video above to learn more.
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Portland-area Safeway, Albertsons host food drive for local charity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You might have a special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with but it’s really about loving everyone that we possibly can. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Sunshine Division partnered with Safeway and Albertsons to make showing your love a little easier. From now until...
Ride along in the latest electric vehicles from Ford, Kia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the return of the Portland International Auto Show, Everyday Northwest’s Ashley Howard had the chance to test drive the latest electric vehicles. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Beaverton Kia, watch the video below to learn more about the all-electric Kia EV6.
Pickleball is coming back to Lake Oswego, but it won’t be free

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Lake Oswego business owner is planning to help fill the void that was created when city councilors voted to close down the city’s only pickleball courts indefinitely. Kent Drangsholt co-owns At The Garages Live Music Venue Eatery & Taphouse on Southwest McEwan Road...
New month means new normal temperatures in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shortest month of the year brings some of the biggest weather potentials of the year. February is a warming month for Portland as afternoon highs average out in the low 50s. This makes the second month of the year the third coldest month of the year. Just behind January and December.
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six months after the murder of a Portland man, the suspect is now in custody more than 1,000 miles away. “He wasn’t perfect, I don’t know anybody that is, but he didn’t deserve that,” said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, the wife of Aaron Follstad-Martin. “I’m just thankful that she was arrested because I don’t feel like it’s ok for her to be around here kicking it.”
