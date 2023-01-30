Little Rock, North Little Rock schools switch to remote learning ahead of Tuesday ice storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Schools in Little Rock and North Little Rock are planning to online Tuesday due to an impending ice storm prepped to sweep through Arkansas

In separate announcements, the Little Rock School District and North Little Rock School District both announced Monday that they would switch to online learning due to the impending weather.

LRSD officials said that teachers and students should take home their devices Monday so they can complete work on Tuesday. They also said that all after-school athletic and extracurricular activities will be canceled Tuesday.

Officials with the LRSD said they will continue to monitor the weather and make an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of schools and offices on Wednesday.

Officials with the NLRSD said after-school activities Monday will be canceled ahead of the storm and that the district will shift to 100% remote learning on Tuesday.

In addition, the district also said there will be no after-school activities, athletic events or practices as all schools and Central Office sites will be closed Tuesday.

School district officials said that due to issues like power outages, students may have up to five days to complete assignments upon return to campus.

The school district said they will work to keep everyone informed if they have to extend remote learning days.

Pulaski County Special School District announced that they will have an AMI day as well on Tuesday. The district also said they will be canceling middle school basketball games on Monday as well as rescheduling all varsity athletics events Tuesday.

More information on school closings can be found on our closings page .

