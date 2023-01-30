ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?

Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
NBC Miami

Here Are the 14 Reserves Selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Here are the 14 reserves selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBC Miami

Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites

Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
NBC Miami

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
