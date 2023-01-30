ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kate Upton Looks Gorgeous Celebrating Hubby Justin Verlander’s Cy Young Award

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ymon_0kWMOLjy00

The SI Swimsuit model dazzled in a regal-looking purple gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRwxT_0kWMOLjy00
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton.

Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Kate Upton is back in New York City , and over the weekend, the model celebrated her husband, Mets pitcher Justin Verlander . The two attended the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner on Saturday, when the MLB veteran was honored.

At the event, held at New York Hilton Midtown, Verlander was bestowed the Cy Young Award, which is presented to the top pitcher in each league annually. The 11-time SI Swimsuit model shared two precious photos of the couple glammed up for their night out on Instagram post-event.

Upton wore a dazzling off-the-shoulder purple gown with a thigh-high slit, while Verlander opted for a blue striped suit. Makeup artist Tracy Murphy gave the model a bold, hot pink lip, while hairstylist DJ Quintero styled Upton’s shoulder-length blonde locks.

“All dressed up to celebrate @justinverlander ’s 3rd Cy Young! 💜✨,” she captioned her post.

While this is the third time Verlander has won the honor, this year’s award plaque featured a major error, as the word “valuable” was misspelled on the trophy . He shouted out his wife several times during his acceptance speech .

“Personally, I’m so thrilled to be here tonight. As you can imagine, a lot goes into being an older athlete. It takes a village, especially when you’re almost 30. I knew that wouldn’t … Kate, see, I told you that wouldn’t land,” the 39-year-old said of his joke, which elicited virtually no laughter from the crowd. “She laughed at that every time for some reason.”

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and share a four-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

“Last and the exact opposite of least, Kate and Genevieve,” he later continued, while noting that his daughter was not in attendance due to illness. “You both made what could have been one of the worst times in my life the absolute best. Getting to spend that time with you both during my rehab was one of the most rewarding times in my life. You both helped me to be a better man, be more present and enjoy the little things along the way. … You guys are my everything. I love you.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Jessica Biel celebrates husband Justin Timberlake’s 42nd birthday with sunny photos

The pop star's wife, Jessica Biel, celebrated her husband's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she wrote on Jan. 31. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you."
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
People

Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
482
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy