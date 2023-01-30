ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife's Epic Grocery List for Her Husband Is Cracking People Up

By Tamika M. Murray
We love seeing couples that enjoy having fun together. One of the best ways to do this is by shopping together. You never know what hilarious antics will ensue.

TikTok content creator @melissabeeler2 shared a memorable moment of her husband using the grocery list she gave him. He took the list to Target and was such a good sport!

We don’t think we’ve ever seen a person using a poster-size grocery shopping list. But if we ever did come across someone like that, we’d be sure to film it. We’re glad we’ve got footage from @melissabeeler2. Her husband was really using the list as he walked around Target. He made sure he didn’t miss anything on that huge list. We’re sure he was laughing on the inside. Plus, he gave his fellow shoppers a little show as they were searching for their items.

We liked seeing a glimpse of this adorable moment. Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted. User @Kimberley - Mom Life + Comedy · replied, “Can’t wait to see the whole video! LOL.” @Sensilla Gomez remarked, “So, we all married the same husband, I see.” @mandybrewer46 revealed, “My son just said man, that’s brilliant. Make me one.” @Rene Cruz4633 admitted, “It took me a while because the aisle number wasn't on it.” @Alisha asked, “

Why is this the most accurate thing I’ve ever seen?” @Fitness.NikkiOkay, if I saw a guy in Target alone shopping like this. I would not even question it.”

We love a good Target run, especially when we’re provided with posters or maps to help us. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @melissabeeler2’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

